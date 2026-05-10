Imagining Hinduism without caste

For centuries, what we now call Hinduism was never a single religion. It was a civilisation organised through caste. Each caste had its own gods, rituals, food rules, taboos, and ideas of the sacred. Diversity was not accidental; it was structural. To imagine a caste-free Hinduism is therefore to imagine uniformity. Who defines it then? The “pure” vegetarian Brahmin? Or an angry Dalit leader? Or maybe a rich Baniya who funds political parties? Or a guru who ignores ground reality and gets foreigners to suddenly turn into Brahmins?

The modern idea of secularism is European. It emerged after the French Revolution, when Jews were allowed to become citizens of a new French republic rather than members of a religious community. Around the same time, the American republic separated church and state, acknowledging the many Christian denominations within one political framework. This was also when the modern idea of religion took shape alongside the idea of the nation. Kings ruled territories, nations demanded cohesion, and religion became a tool of identity. In practice, this meant peace amongst different Christian denominations, with limited tolerance for Jewish financiers. Secularism and separation of state and church had nothing to do with Islam or Hinduism, when first imagined.