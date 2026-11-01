You Cannot Fight Fascism With Liberal Fascism

Recently, a vlogger from North India came to Fort Kochi, Kerala, and visited some tourist places there. Social media warriors hunt for controversies to drive engagement. If there aren’t any, they create a few, then push the topic and rage-bait for engagement. Only divisive topics spark online debates and arguments, which makes the subject go viral.

Naturally, in a diverse country like India, food habits and cultures differ. Nothing creates more controversy than food in a country where mobs can barge into your kitchen, pry open your fridge and lynch you to death if the leftovers you had kept are not to their liking. It fetches them relevance; it gifts their masters votes and power, so why not? When this henchman with a camera came to Fort Kochi, he found a cafe that had been running for the last 40 years in the tourist town, and it sent him apoplectic.

The cafe is named Kashi Art Cafe, and like most restaurants in Kerala, it had beef and pork on its menu. That was crime number one, even when the owner explained that the name came from Japanese and has nothing to do with the holy city in Uttar Pradesh. The cafe owner is a Christian, even though it is irrelevant. But since the idea was to create controversy and rage-bait, the vlogger claimed that it was an Islamic conspiracy to insult Hinduism. The second crime was an art installation by the famous sculptor Riyas Komu, an internationally acclaimed artist, sculptor, and curator of biennials worldwide. The cafe featured an installation that had Gandhi and Jinnah in the same frame. In an art cafe, art installations are natural. Any art connoisseur knows artworks provoke you and make you think. But art belongs to a civilised society, and civilisation and agenda-driven social media trolls are polar opposites. For the uninitiated, it depicted how the two historical figures from the same region of Gujarat had ended up being the fathers of the nations of India and Pakistan, both of which were born drowned in Partition blood.