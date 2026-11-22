There is a curious artefact in London’s Victoria and Albert Museum: a life-sized mechanical tiger mauling a European soldier. When it was in working order, turning its handle made the tiger growl, while the victim emitted agonised cries. Known as Tipu Sultan’s Tiger Toy, it was once housed in Tipu’s bedroom in his Srirangapatna palace. More than two centuries after its owner’s death, the contraption has acquired an unlikely afterlife. Every November, as Karnataka approaches Tipu Jayanti, the tiger seems to stir again—not in a museum gallery, but in the state’s noisy political arena.

The latest round began with the Tehrik-e-Khudadad, urging Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to restore the official celebration of Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary on November 10, change school textbooks, and commemorate the ruler. Politicians on both sides quickly rallied for and against.

I have been writing about the contradictions surrounding Tipu since 2008. Nearly two decades later, and following the publication of my biography, Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore’s Interregnum (1760-1799) in 2024, the arguments remain remarkably familiar. One side invokes a heroic resister of British expansion; the other recalls a ruler associated with religious persecution and forced conversions. Each side has its preferred version of Tipu, and each is selective about the historical record.