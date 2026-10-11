Wedding Wows

There is no one prescribed silhouette. “It can be cropped at the bust, end at the waist or extend to the knee. It can be sharply tailored, softly structured or heavily embellished. This allows every bride to find a version that feels personal and unexpected,” she adds. Designer Shweta Kapur of 431-88 sees it as more than a passing trend. “A beaded blazer gives you the precision of tailoring with the sentiment of occasion. It’s a piece you’ll reach for long after the wedding,” says Kapur. Styling it is equally versatile. “With a sari, the jackets can replace the conventional blouse or be layered over it. A fitted mid-length style gives the drape a sharper, more contemporary finish, while a longer jacket can create a more directional evening look,” says Anumolu. Kapur, meanwhile, suggests skipping the dupatta altogether with a lehenga and letting the jacket become the hero.

The key is restraint. A heavily embellished sari calls for a cleaner, more sculpted jacket, while a simpler base allows embroidery, beadwork or an unexpected silhouette to take centre stage. Lightweight, easy to pack and capable of transforming everything from a cocktail sari to sharara pants, the statement jacket is fast becoming the bridal wardrobe’s most versatile new layer. More than a fleeting fashion moment, it reflects a larger shift in Indian occasion dressing: away from prescriptive silhouettes and towards pieces that feel individual, modern and, importantly, wearable long after the wedding is over.