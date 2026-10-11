Wedding Wows

Indian wedding couture has long been synonymous with the lehenga-choli; the latest bridal trend now challenging that formula with a sharper proposition: the statement jacket. From cropped embellished blazers to longline cocktail coats and sherwani-inspired silhouettes, designers are layering tailoring over saris, lehengas and sharara pants, bringing structure to otherwise fluid silhouettes. At India Couture Week, Roseroom Couture by Isha Jajodia, JJ Valaya, Jayanti Reddy, and Arpita Mehta showcased statement jackets styled with saris, lehenga skirts and bralettes.
The appeal is partly rooted in the changing language of occasion dressing. Brides are increasingly looking for pieces that can move between ceremonies rather than remain locked into a single, highly specific look. A cropped embellished jacket can transform a lehenga for the sangeet, a tailored version can sharpen a cocktail sari, while a longer, more dramatic coat can take over as the evening’s statement piece.
Bollywood has been quick to embrace the shift. Ananya Panday has worn an embellished Arpita Mehta jacket with festive separates, while Kareena Kapoor Khan has stepped out in a longline 431-88 by Shweta Kapur jacket layered over a white dress. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, meanwhile, has long championed the sari-and-jacket combination, proving that tailoring can lend even the most traditional Indian drape a distinctly modern edge. For designer Swapna Anumolu of Mishru, the appeal lies in its ability to transform an outfit. “A beautifully constructed one has the ability to bring an entire look together. It adds structure, makes the ensemble feel cohesive and offers a contemporary alternative to more expected bridal layers,” says Anumolu.
There is no one prescribed silhouette. “It can be cropped at the bust, end at the waist or extend to the knee. It can be sharply tailored, softly structured or heavily embellished. This allows every bride to find a version that feels personal and unexpected,” she adds. Designer Shweta Kapur of 431-88 sees it as more than a passing trend. “A beaded blazer gives you the precision of tailoring with the sentiment of occasion. It’s a piece you’ll reach for long after the wedding,” says Kapur. Styling it is equally versatile. “With a sari, the jackets can replace the conventional blouse or be layered over it. A fitted mid-length style gives the drape a sharper, more contemporary finish, while a longer jacket can create a more directional evening look,” says Anumolu. Kapur, meanwhile, suggests skipping the dupatta altogether with a lehenga and letting the jacket become the hero.
The key is restraint. A heavily embellished sari calls for a cleaner, more sculpted jacket, while a simpler base allows embroidery, beadwork or an unexpected silhouette to take centre stage. Lightweight, easy to pack and capable of transforming everything from a cocktail sari to sharara pants, the statement jacket is fast becoming the bridal wardrobe’s most versatile new layer. More than a fleeting fashion moment, it reflects a larger shift in Indian occasion dressing: away from prescriptive silhouettes and towards pieces that feel individual, modern and, importantly, wearable long after the wedding is over.