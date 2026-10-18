Walking the Wild Side

Two Delhi psychologists have found the right medicine for the mind—nature. A group of strangers, mostly young adults, walks beneath the trees in Sanjay Van, stopping occasionally to collect fallen leaves, twigs and pebbles for mandalas they will soon create. Leading them are psychologists Muskaan Sancheti and Karishma Mehta, whose hour-long nature walks combine the tranquillity of the outdoors with therapeutic activities such as meditation, walking barefoot on grass and practising gratitude. Each walk begins with a grounding exercise that encourages participants to engage their senses and observe their surroundings. “This helps us leave our racing thoughts behind and focus on the present moment and our surroundings,” explains Sancheti, who, along with Mehta, conducts similar walks across Delhi’s urban forests and parks.
In April this year, the duo launched Reset With Nature to bring therapy beyond conventional counselling rooms. “The idea was to make people take a step back from the city’s chaos, and design an experience which allows the mind to heal. Being close to natural spaces is therapeutic for many. We thought to combine therapy with nature walk,” adds Mehta. The idea has found an audience among city dwellers seeking a break from their hectic routines. For 29-year-old Namrata, the walk was a “therapeutic session” and a much-needed respite from her “chaotic corporate job”. “We live in a fast-paced environment surrounded by traffic, noise and constant work stress. But here, everything quietens down. It helps you ground, give time to think about yourself and calm your head,” says the Gurugram resident.
The idea took shape when Sancheti went on a mountain trek in April 2026, prompting the duo to explore ways of integrating therapeutic activities into natural settings. “We started this as an experiment. Both of us wanted to take counselling offline and beyond therapy rooms” she says. Encouraged by the response on social media, they began organising walks more frequently. Today, Reset With Nature operates across Delhi, including Sanjay Van, Jahanpanah Forest and Lodhi Gardens, Sunder Nursery with each group capped at around 10 participants.
The sessions combine sensory grounding, guided visualisation, reflective journaling and exercises to regulate the nervous system. Drawing on Internal Family Systems (IFS), a therapeutic approach, the walks also encourage participants to explore their emotions through inner-child work. Creative activities include making mandalas with leaves and twigs, assembling wildflower bouquets and crocheting. “Going on a long holiday to destress is not always possible. We help participants reconnect with nature in their own neighbourhood,” smiles Sancheti. The walks attract people across age groups, from young adults grappling with loneliness to new mothers and elderly participants seeking time outdoors.
“People from different walks of life come to us—young adults struggling with loneliness in metropolitan cities, new mothers and even elderly people who simply want to take a walk in nature,” says Mehta. For 30-year-old Siddharth Singh, a regular participant, the walks have become a space for reflection and self-expression. “Of late, these morning walks have really helped me manage my anxiety,” he says.
The Reset with Nature walks combine sensory grounding, guided visualisation, reflective journaling and exercises to regulate the nervous system
The psychologists, however, stress that the walks are not a substitute for individual therapy. “At best, these activities and walks can help people cope or serve as an introduction to therapy,” cautions Sancheti. The duo hopes to expand it beyond Delhi-NCR, with plans to integrate therapeutic activities into week-long mountain treks. “We are trying to integrate therapy into week-long mountain treks, where participants can unwind, while travelling and trekking together,” they say.
As the walk winds down, participants reflect on their experience. For some, it’s an opportunity to reconnect with nature; for others, a chance to pause amid the demands of city life. The idea is simple: slow down, turn inward, and make room to breathe.