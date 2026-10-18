Walking the Wild Side

Two Delhi psychologists have found the right medicine for the mind—nature. A group of strangers, mostly young adults, walks beneath the trees in Sanjay Van, stopping occasionally to collect fallen leaves, twigs and pebbles for mandalas they will soon create. Leading them are psychologists Muskaan Sancheti and Karishma Mehta, whose hour-long nature walks combine the tranquillity of the outdoors with therapeutic activities such as meditation, walking barefoot on grass and practising gratitude. Each walk begins with a grounding exercise that encourages participants to engage their senses and observe their surroundings. “This helps us leave our racing thoughts behind and focus on the present moment and our surroundings,” explains Sancheti, who, along with Mehta, conducts similar walks across Delhi’s urban forests and parks.

In April this year, the duo launched Reset With Nature to bring therapy beyond conventional counselling rooms. “The idea was to make people take a step back from the city’s chaos, and design an experience which allows the mind to heal. Being close to natural spaces is therapeutic for many. We thought to combine therapy with nature walk,” adds Mehta. The idea has found an audience among city dwellers seeking a break from their hectic routines. For 29-year-old Namrata, the walk was a “therapeutic session” and a much-needed respite from her “chaotic corporate job”. “We live in a fast-paced environment surrounded by traffic, noise and constant work stress. But here, everything quietens down. It helps you ground, give time to think about yourself and calm your head,” says the Gurugram resident.