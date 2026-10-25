A Protest Match

For Kushwah, though, the game is about more than the mechanics of a protest. Its details reflect a wider frustration with what he calls ‘the absurdities of everyday life’, from crumbling roads to political controversies such as E20 fuel. “The game isn’t only about the protest,” he says. “If you look at the finer details, there are potholes on the roads, broken infrastructure and E20, which is another political issue.”

As an engineer, Kushwah finds the state of roads and civic amenities particularly irksome. Yet he is reluctant to describe the game as political, let alone an act of political resistance. For him, the conditions depicted are not an exaggerated version of reality but an extension of what people encounter when they step outside. “There’s nothing political about it. It depicts conditions that people encounter in everyday life. If you go outside, this is what you see. This is the real world,” he emphasises.

Kushwah has made a few changes but is wary of allowing the project to grow beyond its original scope. The response has been gratifying, but virality brings its own expectations, he says, particularly when audiences begin reading a larger political narrative into something its creator intended as entertainment. “Most people are trying to present the game as a narrative rather than just a fun, normal thing,” says Kushwah, who runs a YouTube channel with around 33,000 followers.

The creator hopes players can simply enjoy the game. “If I could have one aim with this game, it would be for people to get a bit of peace of mind from playing it,” he says. In a city where reaching a protest site can feel like a game of survival, the simplest relief, Kushwah insists, is being able to laugh at the obstacles.