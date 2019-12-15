Home Magazine Voices

Battle of Panipat: Dilemma of distortion

Research suggests that movies are a powerful tool for teaching children about the past and can help in increasing their historical knowledge.

Published: 15th December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Panipat

Things have now reached a point where people are wondering, if historical films have to be accurate. (Photo | Panipat Poster)

Based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought in 1761 between the Marathas and the Afghan King, Ahmad Shah Abdali, Panipat has angered the Jat community across three states—Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh—for portraying Maharaja Surajmal as greedy and not helping a retreating Maratha army. More than joining an ever-growing list of historical films that offend communities due to alleged distortion of historical facts, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat reaffirms Bollywood’s inability to separate fact from fiction when it comes films based on reality.

Panipat’s factual inaccuracies have expectedly enraged people but to time and again expect authenticity from a commercial film is fooling one’s self. Regardless of how one looks at things, distortion is the part of popular cinema’s standard operating procedure when it comes to depicting historical events. This is due to the significance the narrative places on the ‘hero’. Consequently, the format doesn’t give any room for subtlety or nuances and films such as Panipat believe under-appreciating characters like Maharaja Surajmal is the only way to highlight the valour of the hero, Peshwa general Sadashivrao Bhau.

Research suggests that movies are a powerful tool for teaching children about the past and can help in increasing their historical knowledge. However, when it presents incorrect facts, the students continue to believe them even if someone tries to correct them. Quite simply, the impact of a popular medium such as cinema can rarely be undone. According to historical films such as Amadeus or U-571, Mozart was a spoilt brat or the Americans, and not the British, cracked top-secret Nazi codes. In the 1990s, films such as JFK and Braveheart presented a ‘new’ interpretation of much-documented history to the extent that it altered the way people thought. In JFK, Oliver Stone’s fabrications suggested a conspiracy behind the murder of John F Kennedy and Mel Gibson’s Braveheart used an inaccurate and exaggerated timeline to portray Scotsman William Wallace in a new light.

Things have now reached a point where people are wondering, if historical films have to be accurate. Last year’s Green Book explored the 1962 real-life tour of the Deep South undertaken by African-American piano virtuoso Donald Shirley and his Italian American driver, Tony Vallelonga. Despite being called “a symphony of lies” by Shirley’s surviving brother, and his family asserted that there was no close friendship between the pair, the film won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Unless the format of a film is not documentary, then its primary responsibility is to entertain. With that in mind, filmmakers find it okay to distort facts to get a more compelling story, which explains why Braveheart continues to enjoy a following. The only thing that a filmmaker can do, or at least make an attempt, is to understand the ‘other’. Unless they were the protagonists, it’d be near-impossible for Bollywood or Hollywood to understand the greatness of Maharaja Surajmal or Robert the Bruce, the conflicted nobleman who, unlike the villain that Braveheart made him out to be, is, in fact, a national hero in Scotland, and the one who actually bore the film’s title name. Do you know why filmmakers have started asking people to watch a historical film before judging? They would rather that you look at an inaccurate film as an excuse to seek the truth elsewhere because for everything else, there’s always a studio-backed historical.

( Gautam Chintamani is a film historian and bestselling author and can be contacted at gautam@chintamani.org )

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Third Battle of Panipat
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp