Predictions for 2020

ARIES: For Aries, Saturn coming in the tenth house of profession on January 24, will give impediments in profession.

However, with the aspect of Jupiter from June 30 to November 19, Aries will have elevation in profession, education, profit in business, higher studies for students and a prosperous period for Aries.

From August 16 till October 3, Mars being in his own sign will give new business opportunities, property purchase, students aspiring for IAS or IPS, engineering and medicine, will have a better opportunity in this period, thus making the latter half of the coming year much better for Aries.

TAURUS: Saturn being in the ninth house of Capricorn will bring luck and gains in profession, but hard work will be required as it will not be an easy route.

From March 28 till July 31, Venus will be transiting in its house and will bring lots of opportunities on marital front, business and job areas.

Taureans should be very careful about their eyesight and insulin level the entire year. Jupiter being in the eighth house will show expenditure on medical and property disputes amongst the family. Rahu being in the second house till September, will bring unthwarted expenditures and stomach ailments along with infections to the ladies of the family.

GEMINI: Saturn being in the eighth house of Gemini and Rahu in the Gemini sign till September will bring unexpected expenditures, mental agony, delay in business and profession, marital discord till June.

After June 30, aspect of Jupiter will lead to improvements in things and will help in buying house, vehicle and expansion of family.

Presence of Rahu in Gemini brings with itself ailments like fever, mosquito bites, acne and depression. Post-September, Rahu being in Taurus will bring medical expenditure of the lady of the family related to stomach ailments, fever and body fluid problem.

CANCER: Saturn aspect coming on Cancer, will bring a period of struggle in both professional and personal life.

However, post-March 30, with the Jupiter aspect on Cancer will give relief in professional and personal life. Rahu being in the 12th house of Cancer will always deplete the savings and expenditure will surpass the income.

Post-September 23, Rahu in Taurus will bring relief regarding land, vehicle, foreign travels and new ventures for business and professional front. Ketu in Scorpio will give depression to the ladies of the family and poor health to kids, especially asthma, typhoid and jaundice.

LEO: Saturn in the sixth house of Leo from January will bring marital discord, health-related issues like acidity, tooth problems, body aches, misunderstanding between brothers, partition of the family, obstruction in sale of property.

Jupiter after March 30 till June will add as a fuel to the problems ignited by Saturn and will see a rise in marital discord, debts on the family, health issues, especially pertaining to the health of the elders in the family. Rahu coming in Taurus on September 23, will bring impediments in profession, domestic discord, feud among family due to property and mental agony will be on a higher side.

VIRGO: Saturn being in the fifth house will bring difficulties in professional front, love life, marital disharmony. However, it will be helpful in property purchase. After March 30, when Jupiter comes in Capricorn, it will bring a favourable period for those pursuing higher studies, people with medical ailments will recover faster and add on of a new vehicle can be seen. Rahu coming in Taurus on September 23 will bring unnecessary tensions between cousins and siblings. Post Rahu in Taurus, it will be a very delicate period for the elders of the family regarding their health and it is crucial to keep a check on the insulin levels and weakness of retina. This period is not favourable for the grandparents of the family.

LIBRA: Saturn being in the fourth house for Libra from January 24 can bring money crunch, differences between brothers, ill-health and rheumatic pains to mother and older ladies of the family.

Throat and asthmatic problems to the mother, delaying in buying and selling of properties, feeling of pessimism will also be there. Jupiter transiting in the fourth house on March 30 will bring useless wandering for business and profession and unnecessary expenditure on vehicle repairs. September onwards Rahu in Taurus will bring differences between the brothers and the family for the ancestral properties. Domestic disharmony between couple are likely to prevail and might lead to separation in many cases of domestic turbulence.

SCORPIO: Saturn coming in the third house will bring positive results in buying land, house, vehicle in all kinds of luxuries and all happiness around.

Being in the third house of Scorpio will give rise in profession and expansion of business. All the pre-planned wishes and aspirations like elevation of profession or land deals will see the light of the day and get great success.

There will be an incline towards religious aspects as well as high yoga of an auspicious event in the family.

When Jupiter comes in the third house on March 30, chances of monetary gain, lottery and unexpected wealth are there.

However, it can bring health issues to younger siblings. Rahu in Taurus will give little impediments in work and raise expenditure and can bring differences between husband and wife, which will not last for long though.

SAGITTARIUS: Saturn in second house will lead to cash crunch, due to which there will be depressive state in the family.

However, later land and vehicle can be accomplished, though after a lot of hard work. Jupiter coming on Capricorn on March 30 will bring down the cash crunch and new avenues for learning will be there.

After September 23 when Rahu transits in Taurus, it will bring sudden windfall of money along with many foreign tours as well as happy functions at home. In the period of Rahu, sale and purchase of property will bring lots of profits.

CAPRICORN: Saturn in Capricorn and under the Saturn sade sati, will bring mental anxiety, family discord. However, being in his own sign along with Jupiter from March 30 to June 29 and later November 20 to April 5 2021 will give unexpected windfall of money, foreign tours, purchase of luxury vehicles and land acquisitions.

Ketu being in Scorpio after September 23 will give purchase of property, worldly happiness, fame and increase in ways of earning the income. However, Rahu being in Taurus can bring unexpected expenditures.

AQUARIUS: Saturn being in the 12th house for Aquarius will raise the expenditure and rise in medical expense with limited income, due to which husband and wife will have stressful relationships. Hard work will be more with diminished results.

Jupiter being in the 12th house will bring out family disputes over property and there will be health issues to the mother and the family.

Rahu coming in Taurus after September 23 will increase the misunderstanding between the brothers, with struggle in both professional and personal life. Due to Saturn being in the 12th, the head of the family will face mental anxiety due to lack of liquid cash.

PISCES: Saturn being in the 11th house of gains will bring new opportunities on work front, professional elevation, acquiring new house, vehicles and all-around happiness. Chances of getting a government job or professional elevation abroad, especially near island nations.

On March 30, when Jupiter joins Saturn, it will bring new avenues of earning money, professional elevations, promotions and luck favouring from all the angles along with increase in savings as well as expansion of family.

It will be more elated period for Pisceans September 23 onwards when Rahu operates as it will bring more happiness and enthusiasm in life, foreign trips and opportunities from earning from abroad along with travel being on a high and promotions or new job opportunities.