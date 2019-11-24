Home Magazine Voices

Fire signs: how they express love

Leo men tend to show off. They like to be the centre of attention and take the lead whenever possible.

For representational purposes

ARIES: The Aries man is a very strong guy and it can be hard to read his feelings. He does not like to show everyone what is going on inside of him and is too tough to let most people in. They can be a bit stubborn at times and think that the only way to get where they want to be is to do it themselves. Once he starts to fall in love though he starts to open and share his feelings on things. It may take him a bit of time to completely open, but he will continue to let things squeeze out one by one.

He never does things in halves and is passionate about even the most mundane things in life. He will become very protective of their partner and want to keep them safe at all costs. He will include his partner in his adventures and tell them his aspirations which demonstrates that he trusts his partner with his deepest desires, which is something he would not share with everyone he meets. Rather than telling their partner that he is in love with her, he would not mind in showing it. At times even if he doesn’t air out his feelings, he will probably make a grand gesture to show them. Even though he may not exhibit public displays of affection, but he will probably kick these up a notch when he is truly and totally in love as he is more interested in following his heart.

LEO: Leo men tend to show off. They like to be the centre of attention and take the lead whenever possible. He would want to spend more time with his partner and be closer to each other. He will want to go on trips, adventures, and be spotted together as a couple at social events. He will shower his partner with endless gifts and treat them like royalty. Leo is not the one to hide how he is feeling for the woman and hence will also be ready to introduce her to his family, asserting the hope for a permanent future together as a couple. As he is full of fire and passion, every now and then he gets a little worked up. Though he can sometimes take a while to get over things that upset him, yet he will be more inclined to forgive someone he is in love with, even if they do something that really makes him mad.

SAGITTARIUS: When a Sagittarius man is in love, he is transparent. He will treat his partner as if she means the world to him. He will temporarily put off trips and adventures to try to build a life with his partner and will prioritise her above everything else. Though known as a carefree soul, yet once in love, he will be less easy going and more overprotective of his partner, making her his entire centre of attention and will give his career and lifestyle a backseat for an indefinite time period. He will not hesitate even a little bit in expressing his love, be it emotionally or verbally and will do all in his power to keep his partner happy and smiling. Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own.

