Moon vis-a-viz coronavirus

Moon represents wind which resonates phlegm, blood, and water in body, as we all know this time frame as full moon and new moon.

Published: 12th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Moon

Moon represents wind which resonates phlegm, blood, and water in body, as we all know this time frame as full moon and new moon. This virus has started spreading more from last quarter of moon starting January 17 to new moon on January 24 when our immune system is at the lowest. The last quarter of the moon from February 15 till February 23, the new moon showed more cases which saw a rise till March 2 when moon started its first quarter to become waxing for full moon on March 9.

We again witnessed a sharp rise on March 16. Again with the last quarter of the moon till March 24, and till April 1 is quite risky as is till April 7, because of full moon. It is important to take necessary precautions to be safe. People with moon and rahu conjunction, rahu dasha, or those under sade sati, ketu dasha, and signs such as Aries, Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and Scorpio, are sceptical to get coronavirus, as moon is phlegm, blood, oesophagus and stomach.

Similarly, Mars is bilious and rectum, and Jupiter is spleen, liver and kidneys. Hence, this virus attacks digestion first and then sends mucus to oesophagus, that’s why Mars is immune go haywire. It is essential to add white, yellow and red foods items to your diet for safety as it represents all the planets, the Moon, Mars, and Jupiter.

 The views expressed here are of the author

coronavirus moon
Coronavirus
Comments

