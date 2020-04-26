 What Kind of Human Being You Are  

If I knew a virus could become a source of so much sense and awareness among human beings, I would have given you one a long time ago! Well, this is not a laughing matter, but if you lose your laughter the virus will not go away. If you become dead serious, you will be dead before you are dead.

The most significant aspect about this virus for us is that it is not being carried by a mosquito or mice or some other creature—this is carried by us. Right now, many of us may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus; it may never show any symptom. In some of us it may show mild symptoms, in others it may show severe symptoms, and some of us may die. For most of us, it may just pass through us without any symptom, but we could be giving it to someone else whose life is at risk, who is far more vulnerable than we are.

It is amply established in the world that people over 60 years of age and infants below one year of age are largely vulnerable. Those who are using any kind of immuno-blockers, who are using blood thinners, or who have gone through any kind of organ transplant are also very vulnerable populations. It is our business to ensure that they are well protected among us.

It is in times like this that what kind of a human being you are matters. It matters all the time, but in normal times all kind of flakes will escape. They can pretend. It is when a crisis hits you that what kind of a human being you are becomes the most valuable thing. So, we are the carriers. This is the problem, but it is also a great advantage because we are human beings. We have to make up our minds: are we human beings or are we human creatures? Are you a creature of compulsions or are you a conscious being? If you are human creatures, you will anyway pile up on each other and make it a universal process. If we are human beings, we should know how to be.

If you know how to be, then social interaction is only by choice. If it is not necessary, you can keep yourself to yourself. Now following simple rules of not passing the virus on to the next person and the next person is very much possible. By not doing anything you can feel hugely satisfied that you have done something wonderful for the world. I have been talking to people for many, many years about how to do nothing—I had to come up with various devices, teachings, methods to make you sit for a few minutes doing nothing. But now, by doing nothing you are serving the nation, serving the people, serving humanity. Never before did you have an opportunity like this nor will you get another one like this. You must make use of this fully.

Now the entire country is in lockdown. This resolve is very necessary to make this into a successful process; otherwise halfhearted resolve just causes substantial amount of trouble without results. This lockdown is very expensive; institutions, businesses, individuals, everyone will take a hit. There are many problems, but it is better than being dead. We will pick up the pieces after this situation is over and see how to build back our lives. It is extremely important that you stay alive right now; rest of it we will see later.

Let us not panic or create distress, because if you worry too much you will double the trouble. That is all that will happen. There is already enough trouble; do not multiply the trouble in your mind and create panic and fear. We will deal with this to the best of our abilities. Our commitment and our focus should be that the least amount of mortality should happen. We should not allow people to perish simply because of irresponsible action. This is a responsibility that, both in India and rest of the world, every society and every individual, must take.

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, a bestselling author and poet. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org

