STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

The hypocrisy of apologies: Britain, slavery and honest education

We Brits are widely regarded as obsessive apologisers. Supposedly the average English person says sorry at least eight times every day.

Published: 02nd August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

We Brits are widely regarded as obsessive apologisers. Supposedly the average English person says sorry at least eight times every day. We have the sympathetic expression of regret, as in ‘Ooh! I’m so sorry, that must have hurt!’ when having seen someone fall over. The interrogative, ‘Sorry, but can you tell me where…’ The passive/aggressive, ‘I’m sorry, but I have to say…’ And a current favourite of our politicians, the non-apology, ‘I’m sorry if some people think…’ Then there’s the historic apology, particularly for the excesses of Imperialism. Slavery.

The Emergency in Kenya. Bloody Sunday. Jallianwala Bagh. The Bengal Famine. Suddenly we’re in an area where the British become very picky about what we will and won’t say sorry for and uncharacteristically careful with our words: ‘An expression of profound regret falling short of a full apology?’ Strangely nuanced for a people happy to say sorry for poor weather or random misfortune.

But does an apology for the actions of people long dead, in a context that had already disappeared before we were born, even mean anything anyway? Clearly, to some people it does, but to me it smacks of hypocrisy, virtue signalling and some kind of nationalistic inheritance which makes me deeply uncomfortable.

There’s too strong a whiff of ‘our blood’ and ‘my country right or wrong’ in it to sit easily with me. Some argue you don’t have the right to glow in the past achievements of your nation if you’re not willing to be ashamed of its wrongs, but I am wary of either. Legacy pride seems to me every bit as cheap and tawdry a concept as inherited guilt.

I do however recognise people like me, born centuries after slavery ended and years after the Empire began to fall apart, are still potentially indirect beneficiaries of these past wrongs, which itself imposes an obligation, but that is a different issue from being complicit in the original sin, and as such demands a different response.

Which leads me to the kernel of my doubts about historic apologies: It is not that an expression of regret is too much to ask, but that it is too easy, glib and ultimately self-serving to offer. What is needed is rather an acknowledgement of what actually happened, an acceptance of the implications of those acts and action both to redress the wrong, if that is even possible, and to ensure whatever lessons offered are learnt and applied. In short, honest education.

Symbolic gestures are important, whether they are an apology, the taking of a knee or the removal of a statue, but they are not, and must never be allowed to be, an end in themselves.


Author of five novels, Mrs A’s Indian Gentlemen* being the latest

Twitter: @dawoodmccallum *Writes as Dawood Ali McCallum

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Emergency in Kenya Bloody Sunday Jallianwala Bagh The Bengal Famine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp