Ode to the god who made Ayodhya possible

December 6, 1992. The tomb wept dust. Ancient stones crashed around me like secularism’s edifice exploding. A gleaming trident thrust into my hands by an exulting sadhu, I leaned into the storm of history. A generation later, the bricks and mortar of a longstanding dream of the BJP and its legions were laid at Ayodhya, inaugurated by the same soldiers of Hindutva who were present at high noon two decades ago.

Scholars date the first Ramayana’s origin as 5 AD, written by Valmiki. Mythology is the offspring of history and anthropology. It mandates the hierarchy of religion. Hanuman is the greatest and holiest of warriors without whom the Ram Temple wouldn’t have been built; now or ever. Scholars have questioned whether he was a monkey, subservient to Ram.

Was he a member of the Vanara mountain tribe? Fossil studies suggest he’s a Homo erectus that lived alongside modern humans 5,000 years ago. Belief validates divine mysteries and elevates the banality of ordinary worship.

Scholar and storyteller Devdutt Pattanaik points out that Hanuman didn’t aid Ram because he was a devotee, but made a choice to help him as a devoted friend. As Tulsidas wrote in the Hanuman Chalisa, "Raghupati Keenhi Bahut Badai, Tum Mum Priy Bharat Hi Sam Bhai". Ram praised Hanumanji saying.

"You are as dear to me as my own brother, Bharat." If Hanuman hadn’t brought the Gandhamardan mountain, Lakshman wouldn’t have survived.

It was Hanuman who destroyed Lanka and slew Sursasur. When Arjuna rode to battle, it was Hanuman’s flag on his chariot. Anjaneya is universal divinity, claimed by Jains and Buddhists alike. He appears in the Mahabharata and the Puranas. He is the avatar of Shiva. He is the ultimate yogi. Sings the Hanuman Chalisa, 'Shankar Suvan Kesari Nandan, Tej Pratap Maha Jagvandan'. You’re the emanation of Shiva and delight Shri Kesari. Being ever effulgent, you are and hold vast sway over the Universe. The entire world propitiates you.

Religion is complicated and argumentative. It often leads to conflict. Texts evolve to the need of the times; various chapters in the Bible have been written by different men at different times to suit the church’s interests. The kandas, too, perhaps had different writers and dates. The Bhakti movement at the height of Islamic invasions and conversions defined Hanuman as the fusion of shakti and bhakti. And karma led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the consecration of Ram Temple.

In South India, when Ram is worshipped, priests keep a vacant seat for Anjenaya. Where Ram is there is Hanuman. Where Hanuman is, there is Ram. This synthesis of courage and devotion is the essence of faith. On August 5, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke of awakening the Ayodhya of the soul. Bajrang Bali reflects the universal soul which is the epitome of the perfect man. The Hanuman within us makes us so.

