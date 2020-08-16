STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Similarities between Vikram Seth’s 'A Suitable Boy' and the shelf life of lovers

Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy is that ex-lover who simply won’t go away.

Published: 16th August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

Vikram Seth’s 'A Suitable Boy' is that ex-lover who simply won’t go away. You see her at weddings, and are compelled into those awkward jokes about how everyone and their future children will be married before you’ll ever dip your feet. You run into her during dates, with the gods of comedy aligning your tables within eye and earshot of one another. And you chance upon her during a mindless scroll, while pretending to be overjoyed at a tot’s birthday celebration on Zoom.

The long-awaited transference of Seth’s magnum opus to screen, via a BBC-developed six-part series, is the latest in this saga of former, fettered lovers. I haven’t watched the first few episodes of the miniseries much, though the opening montage of petals, parrots, and a sufficiently eastern melody appears to have been plucked right out of the Indian Yogic Academy’s Book of Appropriately Vedic Indian Things.

By becoming part of the confinement zeitgeist, the story is part of most everyday conversations, each time inflicting fresh masala to my guilt associated with the affair. You see, I’m yet to actually read the thing.
Pound for pound, Seth is among my three favourite writers. His books have transported and sweet-talked me into his worlds of exile and cadence whether equal or unequal. But A Suitable Boy has languished on the shelf, foreign to the taste. I’ve tried, even getting through its first few hundred pages on occasion. But that’s where the ardour has ended, exacting a fresh partition.

It isn’t as though the book isn’t touched with sublimity; it is. It’s just that some literary affairs were meant to remain the distant, imagined pleasure anchored to fraying shelves, their characters consigned to the imagination and fictional foreplay. With some of the larger, feted ones, it’s boredom that causes the rift; a few appear too draped in antiquated dialect for you to treat them seriously. And it’s not just the number of pages that’s the predicament, I have plenty of larger, cherished tomes, overflowing with a plethora of intertwinement. Many of the acclaimed bibles are simply too heavy on the soul, capable of inducing bafflement or just plain tedium.

And so they remain there the illegitimate caretakers of your bookshelves. Spoken about in hushed tones. Or flourished with knowledgeable pride should an academic arrive for dinner (now there’s a sexy party).
I will give the miniseries a go, given its cinematic pedigree. And I might yet give the book a twirl. Lovers are nothing, if not fickle.

The author can be contacted at siddha3th@gmail.com 

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
A Suitable Boy Vikram Seth
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp