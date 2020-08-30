STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The great Indian TV debate

Live State of the Nation Talk Show in a well-known TV studio. The anchor is engaged in an animated discussion with various members of the audience. 

Guest 1: The economy is floundering. What’s your channel’s bailout plan?

Anchor: Rhea Chakraborty must be arrested on the non-bailable offence of influencing the Bihar elections. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a conspiracy by anti-national elements to malign Karan Johar. We’ve called in forensic psychologists. Rhea gave Sushant homoeopathic medicines. Her papa prescribed Sushant antibiotics for viral fever.

Guest 2: You said homoeopathy.

Anchor: (screaming) You Shaheen Bagh dog! Wait till I tell Kapil Mishra! Delhi Police will file an FIR against you for contempt of news channels and the Supreme Court will deny you bail. You’ll spend the rest of your life in Tihar Jail.

(Guest 2 is taken away in handcuffs by Delhi Police and put on the ‘No-fly list’ of all airlines.)

Guest 3: But Kapil Sibal could file a habeas corpus.

Anchor: Sadly we’re talking about a corpse. The CBI is investigating why Rhea’s bro gave Sushant Coke while he likes nimbu soda according to his street corner paanwallah. Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea spoke on Chinese Xiaomi phones.

Guest 3: But China is occupying Indian land. 

Anchor: Rhea Chakraborty’s dad is ex-Army. He wanted to subdue Sushant’s supernatural powers. More after the break.

Guest 3: (mutters) Gimme a break.

Anchor: Sushant’s heart did break when Rhea watched a Brad Pitt film. That girl is the pits.

Guest 4: Should IIT-JEE and NEET exams be held?

Anchor: Rhea met Mamata Banerjee secretly during the filming of Covid: Ek Prem Katha. Both Bengali women are sabotaging Bihar’s education system before the polls.

Guest 4: How has poor healthcare during the pandemic affected the mood of Indians?

Anchor: Sushant’s mood swings happened because Rhea took a Dubai drug dealer to his apartment and picked the lock. His gym partner saw her using the treadmill.

Guest 4: Will Baba Ramdev issue a statement now?

Anchor: The police are investigating why Rhea didn’t give Sushant chyavanprash. It’s raining conspiracies. 

Guest 5: The rain has submerged many districts.

Anchor: Rhea and pro-JNU Deepika Padukone shared the same car pool to Mehboob Studios.

Guest 5: Journalism is sinking to new depths.

Anchor: You’re a slimy Pakistani agent who supports the ‘Tukde tukde gang’. Because of libtards like you, Rhea watches Netflix instead of Made-in-India news channels. We’ve proof (waving a receipt) that Sushant had an Amazon Prime subscription, when Aditya Chopra watches Zee. I’ll make sure the ED raids you. (Guest flees with two ED officers in hot pursuit.)

Guest 6: The nation wants to know whether Sushant Singh Rajput is really dead.

Anchor: How dare you! He’s alive and well on TV. 

Ravi Shankar
ravi@newindianexpress.com

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gallery
