STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

All Set with the List of Lists

With wagging fingers and naughty winks, exaggeratedly worried only that we not miss out anything even at this late hour, when 2020 is literally bidding bye at our doorstep.

Published: 13th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

2020 was seen as an year of more lows

2020 was seen as an year of more lows which people hope to end in a positive note. (File photos| PTI, EPS and AP)

So the year is ending and this is when we get flooded with lists. List-makers wait all year, all 365 days of the year, for this month, this moment. They wait quietly in dark lanes till it is December, and then they jump out with their ten best this and ten best that.

We know it in our hearts that newspaper rooms are busy collating these as we speak - ten best films, ten best books, ten best tourist spots, ten best pizza places...

Hurried calls are made to people, who at gun point mumble out something or the other, their main concern not to sound like losers. But once these things are out there in black and white, we the readers can only bite our nails and give in to our FOMO (fear of missing out).

Suddenly we are on the back foot. The ten best everything of 2020 have sadly passed us by. We did not read the right books, eat in the right places, listen to the right songs… We were nowhere, we did nothing. Lists go out of their way to make us feel backward and illiterate.

It seems like others were aware and conscious, and woke from January 1 itself, clued in to what’s happening, what' hip, while we were sleeping off the homemade hooch.

You may be shaking your head, saying this was a different year that went by, didn’t you notice? But crises, like a pandemic, only make the list people more determined. They are still going to come at us waving their favourites and must-see. With wagging fingers and naughty winks, exaggeratedly worried only that we not miss out anything even at this late hour, when 2020 is literally bidding bye at our doorstep.

You will notice their breathlessness as they establish their smugness: 'What do you mean you did not watch The Undoing till the end?' or 'Where were you and what were you doing when Arnab was arrested?'

The ‘ten best’ then audaciously dips its toe into next year, daring to tell us what we are going to just absolutely love in 2021, even though we have not asked. So we sit helplessly while they bombard us with the places we must go to, the spices we must add to our food, the baskets we must shop in, etc.

Even words are huddling into shortlists and prize camps. After ‘lockdown’ won this year’s verbosity war hands down, we are all set to start the new year with ‘vaccine’. A word set to music, a word that is sexily sauntering up the street hands in its pockets, doin’ the neutron dance.List-makers are all in consensus over this: ‘vaccine’ is set to take all lists by storm this new year.

(The writer can be contacted at shinieantony@gmail.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2020 YEar ender Fear of missing out
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp