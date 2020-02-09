Air signs: personality traits of fathers

Nitin Manchanda By

GEMINI: Gemini fathers are truly kids at heart, who want to connect to their children in a way that makes them friends more than authority figures. They make a very sweet father who will spend lots of quality time with his babies and hence it’s not uncommon for him to want to be a stay-at-home father. Watching his children grow and do all their “firsts” will be very important to him. He will always invent fun adventures and keep things from ever getting too boring or serious.

While he is all about fun, he is also super thoughtful with his kids, owing to his excellent communication skills. Rather than getting their children to open about the tough issues point-blank, he will be able to slowly pull it out of them by offering a comforting ear and just enough distraction to keep things from getting awkward. While doting over his kids, he will need help from his partner to discipline as this could let his children take advantage of him which may be unhealthy for them soon.

LIBRA: Libran father will always want it both ways, in order to make everyone happy. He will want his kids to have everything he did not have growing up. Even if he had a lot, he will want his kids to experience more. He will be a very compassionate type of father who will take them to the best of places to eat, luxurious vacations, and really live it up with his children. They will also try to balance his married life as he would not want his wife to suffer any loss due to being so busy with the children and will balance both his marriage and parenthood amicably, thus carving out the balance that is much needed for raising a near perfect family. He is a peacemaker who values harmony which is great until his kids take advantage of his soft nature.

AQUARIUS: Aquarius fathers are open-minded, artistic and progressive dads who have a very positive attitude about life and the joys of accomplishment. He is independent and speaks his mind and will want his children to be able to be much like him. He will form a tight-knit bond with them and will want them to know that they can tell him anything. He is also a bit of an adventurer and hence his kids will likely never experience boredom.

He will teach his children that thinking out of the box is an admirable trait which they must possess along with carving a personality of being themselves instead of conforming to what anyone else thinks. However, they have troubles when controlling his emotions with is children as he relies more on his head and thought processes than his emotions. It is important that they form a more friendly relation with their children so that there is transparency in their relationship.

The views expressed here are of the author Nitin Manchanda

