Home Magazine Voices

India calling: a new Deendayal Upadhyaya!

Gandhi could convert an obstinate sulk into a lofty principle: after the Chauri Chaura incident, he suspended the civil disobedience movement.

Published: 09th February 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

(From L to R) Former Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde and Mahatma Gandhi

(From L to R) Former Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde and Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

History is the fertile field of interpretation. Anantkumar Hegde, serial motormouth and Sadhvi Pragya’s parliamentary colleague, is of the opinion that the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi was “staged drama” and satyagraha was bogus. Truth be told, satyagraha was the first great Indian startup and Gandhi the first political innovator of the 20th century. 

To understand Gandhi’s pragmatism is to realise that he had only one aim: the decolonisation of India. To achieve his goal, he adopted or created various methods. He used the civil disobedience movement and khadi tours to shape in his mould, the Congress, which until then was a feudalistic Angli-national party. He grasped the power of victimhood and exploited its helpless purity to create a global force, unlike political satraps like Motilal Nehru, a dynast who identified with the ruling class over the great unwashed. Gandhi wielded self-denial as a weapon of power and in the process elevated himself as a quasi-divine figure with the charisma to influence the masses to suffer for his sake. 

He could convert an obstinate sulk into a lofty principle: after the Chauri Chaura incident, he suspended the civil disobedience movement. He went on fast as ‘penance’ for the policemen’s deaths. When communal riots raged through Bengal, he went on fast again, equating his suffering with that of the casualties of the carnage. He was an Indian Christ taking on himself the sins of his people. Each action of his, from the Salt Satyagraha to the Noakhali March, acquired greater significance since they were associated with him and him alone. 

Tapping into the Indian gestalt, he appropriated the age-old charkha as a Gandhian symbol—today it is impossible to think or see an image of it without thinking of the Father of the Nation. Gandhi was the only superpower of the freedom struggle, in spite of perverse flaws such as his passion for his nieces which he self-indulgently described as wrestling with his biology. Gentlemen such as Anantkumar Hegde are no match for Mahatma Gandhi. Hedge is a political and intellectual picayune who has embarrassed his party and the government. Sadly, the BJP doesn’t currently have a leader of the stature of Syama Prasad Mukherjee or Deendayal Upadhyaya to question Indian history and its grandmasters. 

BJP’s vigorous nationalism is an unruly young force which will take decades to become a stable influence devoid of the sound and fury. Until then there will be gadflies such as Hegdes and Pragyas who revel in such popularity stunts. The Congress simplified morality as the divide between Gandhi and Godse. The irony, as heretical as it may sound, is that both men fought for the Idea of India and died for it. One became a martyr and the other Judas. Hegde and his ilk don’t have the qualities to be either.

ravi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deendayal Upadhyaya Anantkumar Hegde Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp