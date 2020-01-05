Deadly mixture of ignorance and arrogance

Pushpesh Pant By

Ignorance and arrogance when blended create a deadly self-defeating explosive mixture. And, when combined with stubborn intolerance the situation, more often than not, becomes hopeless. Alas, this is what we have been witnessing for the past month or so. There are no visible signs that things are going to improve in near future.

The statements made by the home minister, chief minister of UP and the chief of the army staff (COAS) have all caused serious concern. Even if one concedes that the Central government enjoys a clear majority and is empowered to enact any legislation it deems fit, the manner in which it has gone about this task has only created the impression that it doesn’t care a whit about voices of dissent and has no regard for constitutional provisions (some enjoying the protection of fundamental rights). The unnecessary haste displayed in reorganising the state of Jammu and Kashmir and discarding the ‘temporary’ provisions regarding its special status triggered a wave of protests.

Imposing a blackout on internet and mobile telephony was perhaps necessary for security reasons for a short while but continuing these restrictions for months is reminiscent of the dark days of the infamous Emergency. Worse was the denial of permission not only to media persons but even MPs to travel to the troubled Valley to take stock of the situation first hand. To rub salt into the wounds, a tour was conducted for handpicked foreign parliamentarians. These efforts to stifle protest and present India’s case abroad in favourable light misfired and only burdened Indian diplomacy with the proverbial Albatross around its neck that refuses to go away.

Before the turbulence caused by this ‘decisive historic step’ had subsided, the government in its wisdom decided to rush in the space where angels fear to tread. It enacted amendment to the Citizenship Act engendering grave apprehensions in the minds of not only the members of a minority community but among all other citizens who are cornered about threats to Indian Constitution and future of Indian democracy. Branding all opponents as Urban Naxals, Libtards, Seditious Conspirators hasn’t helped matters. Many peaceful protestors are persons with impeccable scholarly and patriotic credentials.

Parliamentary democracy is indisputably a game of numbers but this doesn’t mean that the minority should have no space in political discourse. Fundamental rights grant all citizens the right to express dissent and protest peacefully. They also enjoy the right to life and liberty, including privacy, protected by the judiciary.

Time to return to ignorance, arrogance and intolerance. When the UP chief minister talks of extracting revenge from rioters who cause damage to public property he seems to be totally ignorant of the fact that there is no place for revenge and retribution in a state governed by the rule of law. The government is the custodian of the rule of law; it cannot dispense summary justice without following due processes of law. Not known for his temperate language, the Yogi has been threatening miscreants that he would make them cry for indulging in mischief.

This has only encouraged senior police officers in the state to shout at protesters to go away to Pakistan and threaten them with worse if they didn’t behave. The SP in Meerut has been caught on camera losing his cool in a manner which is most disgusting for an officer in uniform. This incident has infuriated a minister in the central government to protest, asking for suitable action against the cop.

The rising tide of countrywide protests has put the government on the back foot for the moment but unfortunately the hubris seems to be making senior leaders increasingly short-sighted and short-tempered. While they praise the wildly lathi-charging policemen on rampage as beleaguered men doing their duty under extremely difficult circumstances, they cannot resist the temptation to malign all those who dare to differ. Colonial laws meant to silence freedom fighters almost a century ago are mindlessly evoked. The Supreme Court has criticised the tendency to impose Section 144 on the entire state without any application of mind but to the great sorrow of the dissenting citizen, the apex court itself has failed to provide relief when most needed.

The COAS may be a well-meaning man for whom leadership is synonymous with Officer Like Qualities and following commands without questions. But in this case he has certainly spoken out of turn. His comments on unruly students being misled by irresponsible leaders have only exposed the gaps in education not only of ordinary soldiers but also of multiple-starred generals. It has not helped the credibility of the home minister either when he tried to clarify that the CAA is not related to NRC and NPR. His statements in parliament (on record) appear to contradict the clarifications. pushpeshpant@gmail.com