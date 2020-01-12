Home Magazine Voices

Water signs: How Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces express their love

Deeply intuitive and sentimental, Cancers keep their feelings away in their hard shell and never really reveal their true self.

Published: 12th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

The Pisces man wants to make his partner happy and likes to put his partner on a pedestal.

The Pisces man wants to make his partner happy and likes to put his partner on a pedestal.

CANCER: Cancers are the most capable of deep and romantic love. Governed by the moon, they are known for their nurturing, compassionate and sensitive dispositions along with being sympathetic, loyal and become fiercely protective of people they are attached to.

Deeply intuitive and sentimental, they keep their feelings away in their hard shell and never really reveal their true self. When in love, they give their all to make it work and thus expect that their partner let them into their life.

The male is very sensitive and caring and when he thinks he has met his perfect partner he will openly declare it to everyone. He will adorn his partner with everything he can afford and will do whatever he can to make his partner’s wishes come true.

SCORPIO: Scorpions are very passionate people and have passion for all elements of their life. Intuitive, resourceful, hardworking and determined, they are very dedicated to their work, with good insight and intuition.

They value their emotional privacy, and it’s not easy for them to let someone into their heart. When they do allow so, they expect complete transparency in the relationship. The male does not exhibit his vulnerable side to everyone and is known to build walls around his feelings. Also, he does appear tough and insensitive at times. However, they are generally soft-hearted and will go to any extent for their love.

When he falls in love, he will let down his guard and show off his vulnerable side. He will have long conversations with his beloved where he will let the real and best version of him shine. He also becomes jealous and possessive when in love and it irks him if anyone hits upon his partner, making him extremely furious. He considers his partner as his family and hence does not hesitate in making them the nucleus of his universe.

PISCES: Creative and talented, Pisceans are emotionally intelligent, kind, understanding and empathetic. They are known for their romantic creativity and otherworldly sensibilities. They want someone who accepts them with their true personality, someone who understands that their love for their partner is rare and deeper than anything else.

The Pisces man wants to make his partner happy and likes to put his partner on a pedestal. He will be extremely proud of her and her achievements and will not hesitate in showing it off to the world. Although he does not share the deepest desires of his heart with everybody, however, when in love, he wants to share them with his partner who matters to him more than anyone else and will include his partner in his desires, dreams and aspirations.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed here are the author’s own.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Manchanda Water Signs
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp