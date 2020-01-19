Home Magazine Voices

A story beyond the JNU

What we are witnessing is the stubbornness of a government that refuses to yield space for dissent.

Published: 19th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

crushing indisciplined, wayward, misguided- call them what you may- students may be easy but regional satraps are no tlikely to be tamed so easily.

A full disclosure at the outset. The writer of these lines—neither a Marxist nor a Saffron flag-bearer—spent four decades of his life at the JNU and remembers most of this time as stimulating years, satisfying and enriching in many ways. Not once did he feel the pressure to conform to ‘JNU culture’, ‘dominant’ ideology or feared for life or limb. There were midnight raids during the Emergency and some ugly incidents in the aftermath of militant students’ agitation in 1982-83. The university was constrained to declare a zero semester but normalcy returned slowly. JNU couldn’t remain an island of tranquillity surrounded by a turbulent sea. What survived till January 5, 2019 was the dream of a place where one could express one’s views and engage in fierce debates. Now that dream has turned into a living nightmare. But then this piece is not about the JNU one knew. Eight years since retirement have made it easier to get over nostalgia. What hurts is that the institution once considered a peerless centre of excellence is being systematically destroyed.

Failing to get the better of their liberal-minded fellow students in rational debates, the dogmatic ultra-nationalistic students have resorted to lathis and iron rods. Masked goons not only unleashed a reign of terror but also brazenly boasted of teaching the traitors a lesson. Slogans were abusive and inflammatory. Post-facto justification has been offered that the raid was retaliatory, in pre-emptive self-defence. What is most shameful is that the VC and other authorities responsible for protecting the students remained silent spectators. The police deployed in large numbers displayed inexplicable and extraordinary restrain. But then this piece is not about JNU.

What we are witnessing is the stubbornness of a government that refuses to yield space for dissent. It prefers to use sledgehammers to squash to pulp bothersome mosquitoes and buzzing flies. Labels such as Urban Naxal, Leftists, Tukde Tukde Gang, Libtards, Anti-Nationals, Khan Market Gang are applied recklessly to vilify whoever dares to question the policies of the government or comes out in support of the brutalised. The unrest is not confined to Delhi; it has spread to IITs and other research institutions of eminence. Writers, artists, actors and retired civil servants with impeccable reputations have stepped out and spoken up against misuse of colonial-era laws to suppress dissent. Surely not all of them are Urban Naxals and Traitors? It is a sad spectacle when senior ministers in the central government are content to echo what the Boss says or remain sheepishly silent. Patriotism can’t be defined unilaterally by those in power nor can any politically party or cultural organisation appropriate for itself the authority to issue or deny certificates to others.

We can’t overlook that many states—not ruled by the BJP-NDA—have made it clear that they are opposed to CAA. We are being told that opposing any Act passed by Parliament is an insult to that august institution. What is conveniently forgotten is that this legislation has been challenged in the Supreme Court and runs the risk of being struck down as ultra vires the Constitution. A nation of 1.35 billion people comprising great diversity can’t be steamrollered into submission. One can argue till the cows come home that it is the duty of the states to follow what the Parliament legislates, but the catch is who implements such laws if the state government refuses to do so? It isn’t only that Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and West Bengal that are enraged. Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh are also determined not to yield. Now even an ally like Nitish Kumar in Bihar has voiced his reservations.

Crushing indisciplined, wayward, misguided—call them what you may—students may be easy but regional satraps are not likely to be tamed so easily. Specially when the government has its hands full trying to cope with the distressing downtrend in the economy, spiralling prices and an unstable external environment. It appears that pride and prejudice combined with heaps of pettiness have rendered the top leadership incapable of facing truth or attempting reconciliation. The much-delayed sacking of the JNU VC may bring a respite but it will not ensure the ebb of the tide of anger. Or does the disgraced VC survive only because he is seen by his protectors as a Domino that if allowed to tumble will knock down many more pins? Remember this is not just about the JNU. There is too much at stake for all of us.

(Pushpesh Pant is a former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University and can be contacted at pushpeshpant@gmail.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU Violence JNU culture JNUSU
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp