Zodiac signs and health

Here are some health tips for people who belong to these zodiac signs.

Published: 19th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 11:02 AM

For representational purposes

LIBRA: They should focus on organised and gentle fitness options like low-impact cardio and stretching. They should avoid heavy exercises that could stress their lower back. They are prone to dry skin, insomnia, diabetes, urinary tract infections and venereal disease.

It’s advisable for them to have lot of water, juice, and soups. Steamed food, garlic, ginger, yoghurt are also especially important.

They should go in for a low-fat diet, preferably with sea food and egg white, while apples and nuts should be an essential part of their meal. They should avoid sugar and concentrated dairy products.

SCORPIO: They’re intense and require strenuous and serious fitness activities like boxing and martial arts, however, their workout should be followed by yoga and stretching as they are prone to torn ligaments and stress-induced injuries.

Scorpions should avoid spicy food, red meat, alcohol, and high-fat dry fruits as they’re prone to piles and other renal infections. Consumption of pulses should also be restricted. They should consume food high in iron like bananas, spinach and apple.

SAGITTARIUS: Though being the healthiest of all, they need plenty of exercise because they eat a lot. They should concentrate on upper thighs in their fitness regime as they are prone to diseases such as obesity, liver disorders, and diabetes.

They should train to suppress their urge to have junk food, spices, fats of all kind, and excessive sweet products. They should add whole grains, green vegetables, garlic, ginger, melons, papaya, guava, and oranges in their diet. They can substitute red meat with fish.

CAPRICORN: Their ideal routine should have different exercise pattern followed every day. They should avoid doing any activity that could harm their knees, bones, and joints.

They are prone to arthritis, knee injuries, bone diseases, acidity, and sinusitis. They should add more hot soups, mushrooms, sea food, fruits, food rich in calcium and vitamin in their diet.

They should avoid beer, aerated drinks, preserved juices, white bread, flour and any kind of stale food. 

AQUARIUS: They don’t like to feel restricted to any one routine and, hence, they want a variety of exercises on different days to keep them motivated. Improving blood circulation is especially important for them.

Activities like running, swimming, are best in this case. They are prone to back bone problem, lower leg injuries, blood disorders, and swollen ankles.

They should avoid foods with too much starch and should eat brown rice, sprouts, green vegetables, fish and fruit of different kinds, specially mushrooms, and fish stew on a regular basis. 

PISCES: Pisces is not a sporty sign so they should avoid any strenuousactivity, instead they should enroll for yoga, dance, water sports—all regimes that would bring balance and peace in their lives.

They have a weak immune system, therefore, they should never indulge in alcohol or any addiction as their recovery is slow.

They should consume fruits and vegetables that contain high fiber and roughage. They should regularly go in for relaxing therapies like steam and sauna, and aroma therapies. Aerated drinks and spicy food should be avoided, while water intake should be increased. 

