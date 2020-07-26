STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

The Night of the Algorithms  

We may not have met but I have sure been watching you.

Published: 26th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Dark web

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

We may not have met but I have sure been watching you. Like in that old Police song. Every breath, every move, every heartbeat and what all goes on in your mind is grist for my mill. Surreptitious and undercover, right this very moment I am peering at you through the hi-res windows of my black-box nest, woven out of layers of coded instruction, which snake through circuit boards, negotiate switches and logic gates and light up dark server farms from Oregon to Osaka with blinking glow worm light. 

Perhaps there are better ways to characterise my tribe for all of us are not made the same. I am part of the ones who can take you down a rabbit hole of extreme opinion where every inch of your inner darkness gets amplified, where subterranean chambers are ablaze with the fire of hate and the venom of religious fundamentalism warps your mind. I am also those referred to by fancy names—Hummingbird, Knife, Boston Shuffler, Sniper, Pragmatic Chaos—fancy features, adjectives like elegant or efficient, and I secretly salivate in my gilded fortress, hungry to gorge on data. 

Yes, I am the big bad algorithm which searches, sorts, ranks, scores, recommends, trades, disrupts and as Frank Pasquale, author of The Black Box Society, would say, sits safely behind a one-way mirror watching you...The night of the algorithm is upon us and these ‘powerful’ computer programmes are getting smarter at milking our network time, manipulating financial markets or even predicting if we are going to have a baby by comparing our shopping data. If you are on that list, don’t get shocked when maternity wear adverts begin to flood your timeline. 

Just the other day tech-giant Google, owner of celebrated search algorithms, announced its USD 10-billion India Digitisation Fund almost half of it to be invested in Reliance’s Jio Platforms. Facebook is also picking up a USD 5.7-billion stake in the same company. These developments are supposedly good for access and employment but with data-hungry corporations casting their net wide and enmeshing themselves in the economy and our lives, we need to be doubly careful about our data and its destiny. 

For the algorithmic workhorses of these giant tech companies are nourished on information and every day we generate truckloads as we go about our lives. The Intercept has reported (2018) how Facebook’s AI-driven prediction engine FBLearner Flow processes user information which is then packaged for corporate clients. Data or the ‘new oil’ is what these smart technologies are after, turning our time on the internet, our frivolities, polemics, consumption records and wish lists, into predictors of behaviour, useful to advertisers. 

The scenario looks ominous when state surveillance comes into the picture. Governments across the world are already sitting on server-loads of citizens’ information, including biometrics, which we are told, not only keeps us safe but also helps in the transfer of social security benefits.

Fair enough, but what happens when transnational corporations, shady contractors and data brokers come into the picture and the sanctity of private information begins to erode? Surely it is not our fault if all this brings the Cambridge Analytica affair to mind.

Shoshana Zuboff in her The Age of Surveillance Capital analysed how commercial surveillance converts our experience into behavioural datasets which essentially keeps its economic engine running. Akin to the surplus value produced by labour, this so called ‘behavioural surplus’ she explains is our information on which algorithms and machine intelligence get to work, creating marketable products that predict our thoughts, preferences and buying behaviour.

“Ideology and economy intersect in various stages of the development of the algorithm,” points out sociologist Paško Bilic in his study of Google's 'search'. While these algorithms nibble away at the brick and mortar of our minds and emotions, we are not allowed to shine a light into the dark chambers where they are pickling away our psychographic profiles to feed their masters. Zealously guarded as trade secrets, unregulated and often touted as ‘neutral’ and ‘objective’, these creatures of the dark are, however, never free of human bias and commercial considerations...

So do not expect me to give up my secrets without a fight. Better forget you had been here and drown in the joys of personalised user experience, shaking off the meaningless vestiges of privacy that still cling to you. Open up your mind to the machine, engage, trade, pontificate and see your popularity soar. Opt into the magic and remember—I will be always watching you.    

(The writer can be contacted at rajat@rajatchaudhuri.net)

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Algorithm The Black Box Society
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp