God protects the humble

Children, where there is devotion, there will also be qualities like humility, patience and compassion. A real devotee sees himself as the servant of all, not as someone great. He is ready to help others, disregarding his own problems.

King Ambareesh, a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu, observed the Ekadashi fast without fail. Pleased with his devotion, Lord Vishnu bestowed on him the Sudarshana Chakra. Seeing how devoutly Ambareesh observed the vow, Indra feared that he would lose his position as chief of gods to the king. He incited Sage Durvasa to call upon Ambareesh at his place on an Ekadashi day in order to break the king’s fast. The king greeted the sage with utmost reverence. Saying that he would first take a bath, Durvasa went down to the river but did not return even the time for breaking the fast was drawing near. So Ambareesh offered oblations to the gods, setting some aside for Durvasa. Then, taking a sip of water, he broke his fast.

When Durvasa returned from his bath and learnt that the king has ended his fast without waiting for him, he became enraged. He started verbally abusing Ambareesh, who remained unperturbed. Though aware of his own might, he contritely said again and again, “Please forgive me for any mistake I might have committed”. But Durvasa did not forgive him. He conjured a devil to slay Ambareesh. When the devil lunged forward to kill the king, the Sudarshana Chakra materialised and dispatched the fiend. It then hurtled towards Durvasa’s throat. The sage fled for his life. He sought refuge with Lords Brahma and Shiva but was unable to shake off the terrifying Sudarshana Chakra. Finally, he ran to Vaikuntha, the abode of Lord Vishnu, where the Lord told him that his only recourse for salvation was Ambareesh’s protection. Seeing no other way, Durvasa ran to Ambareesh and begged forgiveness. Even then, such was the king’s humility that he wanted to wash the sage’s feet and drink that water.

God will always be with people like Ambareesh. He will always watch over and protect the humble. In contrast, how can one who feels “I am great, everyone must serve me”, ever realise God?

There are some who, even while praying, brood revenge on others. An oxidised vessel cannot be plated with lead. It must first be scrubbed clean of its patina. Similarly, only when the heart is purified will devotion take root. Only then can we realise the presence of God within us.

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian