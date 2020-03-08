Home Magazine Voices

God protects the humble

King Ambareesh, a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu, observed the Ekadashi fast without fail. Pleased with his devotion, Lord Vishnu bestowed on him the Sudarshana Chakra.

Published: 08th March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Children, where there is devotion, there will also be qualities like humility, patience and compassion. A real devotee sees himself as the servant of all, not as someone great. He is ready to help others, disregarding his own problems.

King Ambareesh, a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu, observed the Ekadashi fast without fail. Pleased with his devotion, Lord Vishnu bestowed on him the Sudarshana Chakra. Seeing how devoutly Ambareesh observed the vow, Indra feared that he would lose his position as chief of gods to the king. He incited Sage Durvasa to call upon Ambareesh at his place on an Ekadashi day in order to break the king’s fast. The king greeted the sage with utmost reverence. Saying that he would first take a bath, Durvasa went down to the river but did not return even the time for breaking the fast was drawing near. So Ambareesh offered oblations to the gods, setting some aside for Durvasa. Then, taking a sip of water, he broke his fast.

When Durvasa returned from his bath and learnt that the king has ended his fast without waiting for him, he became enraged. He started verbally abusing Ambareesh, who remained unperturbed. Though aware of his own might, he contritely said again and again, “Please forgive me for any mistake I might have committed”. But Durvasa did not forgive him. He conjured a devil to slay Ambareesh. When the devil lunged forward to kill the king, the Sudarshana Chakra materialised and dispatched the fiend. It then hurtled towards Durvasa’s throat. The sage fled for his life. He sought refuge with Lords Brahma and Shiva but was unable to shake off the terrifying Sudarshana Chakra. Finally, he ran to Vaikuntha, the abode of Lord Vishnu, where the Lord told him that his only recourse for salvation was Ambareesh’s protection. Seeing no other way, Durvasa ran to Ambareesh and begged forgiveness. Even then, such was the king’s humility that he wanted to wash the sage’s feet and drink that water.

God will always be with people like Ambareesh. He will always watch over and protect the humble. In contrast, how can one who feels “I am great, everyone must serve me”, ever realise God?
There are some who, even while praying, brood revenge on others. An oxidised vessel cannot be plated with lead. It must first be scrubbed clean of its patina. Similarly, only when the heart is purified will devotion take root. Only then can we realise the presence of God within us.

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp