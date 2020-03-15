STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Pulling inwards: The modern-day hermits

Hikikomori is a severe withdrawal from love, from life, from people.

Published: 15th March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

lonely, sleep deprivation, tired, sleep

Image used for representational purpose only.

The concepts have come from Japan, wrapped in words, sometimes uplifting, sometimes baneful. There is Shinrin-yoku or forest bathing, an abstraction every bit as delightful as it sounds. There is Kintsugi, the art of repairing broken pottery by mending the crack with powdered gold or silver. And now, there’s Hikikomori. Which sounds like something soft and cuddly that your Golden Retriever might drag around faithfully wherever he goes. 

Except, it’s not. Hikikomori is a word that raises the flag for acute social withdrawal. It defines a condition where individuals, usually adolescents, isolate themselves, taking reclusive behaviour to alarming new heights. Hikikomori is a severe withdrawal from love, from life, from people. The modern-day hermits who suffer from this condition do not leave their rooms for days, months, even years on end, preferring to go without human contact rather than dredge up the effort it takes to engage.

And yes, Hikikomori is alive and thriving amidst us, here in India. One of the country’s more eminent psychiatrists, Dr Ajit V Bhide, who is currently preparing a paper on the growing epidemic of loneliness, says it is a phenomenon we are encountering in India more than ever before. The cases he has handled so far involve high school/college students, more males than females. And, he says, it stems from issues they have been struggling with: some have a disturbed family background, some have sibling rivalry issues. Dr Bhide is also very clear that while Hikikomori may have commonalities with depression, it is not a facet of depression in most cases. 

While a slew of factors are attributed to the condition like Asperger’s syndrome, PSTD, personality disorder and more, one common element seems to be that they are people who suffered some kind of trauma, mild or severe, early in life, we're unable to cope with it and pushed it down, several layers below. Denial, though, is not equal to deletion. Years pass and a fresh emotional exigency comes along, dredging up the old ones, often with devastating results. Conflict at school, in the workplace, with parents, with the Significant Other, just about any of these trauma-inducers can push an already vulnerable person into the Hikikomori state. 

Given that India is currently in a state of perpetual heave, the old constantly being challenged by the yet-to-settle new; faith, traditions, the family set-up, all developing fissures; with the economy on a precarious perch, and the restive migration flux, it is but natural that the more vulnerable among the young ones (India has around 65 per cent of its population below the age of 35) are naturally being pushed to the wall, or in this case, pushed further into their secluded rooms. And of course, social media adds to this conundrum. The distressing truth is that people, especially young people, have tonnes of friends across social media platforms but hardly any IRL that they might open up to. 

It’s time to get the hapless Hikikomori out of their room. Mental health providers say the family is the QRT they need, working alongside the medical professional to provide effective support, empathy, calibrated quantities of much-needed distraction, and eventual healing. Some walls need to be acknowledged, gauged, then gently brought down. This is one of them.

Sheila Kumar  

Author kumar.sheila@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Japan Kintsugi Hikikomori
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp