Delhi riots were foisted on people

The orchestrators of the communal cauldron have since safely returned to their homes, leaving Delhites to count their losses and grieve.

Published: 22nd March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:33 PM

communal violence, delhi riots

For representational purposes.

The riots in Delhi during February 23-25 had no reasons to happen. It was certainly not an expression of cumulative anger over the Triple Talaq Act, abrogation of Article 370 or judicial approval for constructing Ram Janmabhoomi temple, as many would like us to believe. It was solely the handiwork of those who poisoned minds of gullible Muslims over CAA, instilled fear of losing their homes in India and prepared them to wage a do-or-die battle for their survival.

For the final assault, criminals were imported from outside Delhi, local miscreants were activated and weapons, stones, acid bottles and bombs were stored. PFI chipped in with funds, irresponsible politicians from the Congress, AIMIM and the BJP, and fascist liberals delivered provocative speeches and conspirators dispensed a final blueprint to go for the kill during President Trump’s visit to shame India and the NDA government. Within 36 hours, 52 persons were killed, 360 shops gutted, 139 homes destroyed, 360 vehicles were damaged and 569 individuals sustained brutal injuries in a mindless violence. 

The orchestrators of the communal cauldron have since safely returned to their homes, leaving Delhites to count their losses and grieve. Inevitably, the blame game goes on like this: PM Modi looked the other way when Delhi burnt. Home Minister remained conveniently absent during the bloodletting. Riot was nothing but a ‘pogrom’, meaning that NDA organised massacre of Muslim community. The charges are absurd. No sane government would engineer a riot and no prudent HM would disturb policing in riot situations by undertaking a publicity tour. Muslims may have suffered more but Hindus and policemen have also not been spared by murderers and hooligans. No wonder, criticism of the government’s handling has failed to stir the nation’s conscience or cause ire of India’s strategic partners abroad.

Delhi Police has also been unfairly accused of enabling, encouraging and joining with Hindu mobs to kill Muslims, for it neither patrolled the communally sensitive areas since the night of February 22, nor detained known criminals, acted swiftly against instigators nor followed up intelligence leads to nip the mischief in the bud. The fact is, police deployment was inadequate and whenever some brave hearts tried to disperse mobs, they were outnumbered and mercilessly beaten back. The US president was in town and forces were committed all over to ensure his security. Rioters exploited this situation to inflict maximum damage and to draw attention of the international media. The only way police could have prevented riots was by killing protesters in heaps but it rightly decided not to do so. Once Trump was gone, forces were mobilised and riots were controlled. Let’s not be harsh on them in hindsight.

Amar Bhushan

Former special secretary, Research and Analysis Wing

amarbhushan@hotmail.com

