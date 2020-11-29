STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Getting on the real side of OTT platforms

Much of what we see on OTT platforms is in some way pushing the envelope on what could be termed acceptable.

Published: 29th November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Television, tv

For representational purposes

The iconic Hollywood filmmaker Frank Capra once famously said that drama was when the audience and not the actors cried. Sometimes the real drama plays out beyond the screen, and this is precisely what could unfold with the government’s decision to bring OTT platforms under the aegis of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Be prepared for the next chapter in the never-ending censorship versus free speech saga as the free run of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and others to stream content becomes a thing of the past. 

A few weeks ago, Netflix faced an intense backlash for the Maïmouna Doucouré-directed French film Mignonnes or Cuties that sexualised pre-teen girls. The film explores the life of an 11-year-old Parisian girl, who joins a group of dancers—‘The cuties’—at school, and is torn between her family’s conservative Muslim identity and Western culture’s sexualisation of women.

Cuties hyper-sexualised pre-pubescent children right from provocatively depicting its young female actors on its poster and describing the narrative as ‘stunning’ or ‘brave.’ There was a major increase in subscription cancellations, and calls to ‘cancel Netflix’ flooded social media platforms. The steaming giant later commented that Cuties was a “social commentary against the sexualisation of young children”. 
What is bizarre is that the film that flaunted 11-year-olds as sexual objects to criticise the objectification of young women, was certified for ‘adults only’.

On a different note, it’s also worth pondering what was the behind-the-scene scenario of Cuties—the crew would mostly comprise adults—and how much or what kind of footage was shot but left out? 
An argument is often made that one should be more bothered with what is happening in real life rather than its onscreen depiction.

One can also argue the case for self-censorship for OTT platforms and muse that cinema or streaming media is but a reflection of society. But for free speech advocates, there exists another side. A recent incident where a young man reportedly enacted a scene from the web series Mirzapur where a spurned lover shoots the object of his desire is one of the many instances that suggest the sheer sway the reel wields over the real. 

Much of what we see on OTT platforms is in some way pushing the envelope on what could be termed acceptable. In other words, one can put forth content that would otherwise not be possible. Nearly 43 years ago, Roman Polanski was charged with drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl. He fled the law and transformed into a cultural icon. One can separate the ‘art’ and the ‘artist’. However, could being okay with Roman Polanski, the filmmaker, somewhere also suggest that actions of Roman Polanski, the individual, are acceptable?

Gautam Chintamani gautam@chintamani.org
Film historian and bestselling author

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OTT platforms Netflix
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp