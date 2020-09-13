STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Anything you dream is fiction

We need storytellers who would sell the dream of the future to the youth.

Published: 13th September 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

See the bestseller charts for books in India, and we find it also is dominated by mythological fiction, a genre only found in India.

See the bestseller charts for books in India, and we find it also is dominated by mythological fiction, a genre only found in India.

Science fiction is the most important literature in the history of the world because it is the history of ideas, the history of our civilisation birthing itself. Anything you dream is fiction, and anything you accomplish is science; the whole history of mankind is nothing but science fiction, which is central to everything we have ever done, said the famous American author, Ray Bradbury. If we observe the past two centuries, one can see the rise of modern science is intricately linked to the rise of science fiction in the west. It is no coincidence that a wave of science fiction that dreamed wildly about the future preceded the giant strides that Europe and America took to their age of prosperity and progress. In Japan, the wave of science fiction started in the eighties. The Chinese are now making waves not just in science, but in science fiction too.

The miracles of science we are enjoying today were once the fantasy of a sci-fi writer. What was once laughed at has become mundane and routine now. The scientist and the storyteller complement each other. We are the stories we tell ourselves. What we feed our children’s mind with would define how our future would shape. Unfortunately, Indians are stuck in the past. It may sound ironical, coming from someone who is making a living by writing mythological fiction in different mediums like books, TVs and films. To be fair to me, I have tried to take a rational approach to our Puranas, at least in my novels.

It is another matter with TV and films, which are totally market-driven. We are a civilisation having a history of many thousand years, and there is nothing wrong in having some historical and mythological fiction. Some pride in past achievements, real and fictional, is also acceptable. There is no tax for feeling proud about the past, so it can be a harmless pastime. The problem is when it becomes an obsession.  

When did an Indian sci-fi film or TV show get the production budget of a Bahubali or a Padmavat? Even when the rare attempts were made, they became an excuse to show superstar antics. Perhaps, Indian films have been feeding Indians with stunts that defy all rules of physics and logic for so long, that they have ceased to believe in science. See the bestseller charts for books in India, and we find it also is dominated by mythological fiction, a genre only found in India.

With seven best-selling books in this genre in two languages, I should be the last person complaining about this fad, but the absence of sci-fi in our storytelling space is worrying. While discussing this issue, the chief editor of a major publishing house said that, in India, mythological fiction is science fiction. Compare this with the number of high-budget movies based on science that Hollywood produces or the sci-fi books that scorch the bestseller charts. 

The propensity of the youth to think mythology is science—a claim that would have shocked the rishis and poets who wrote these beautiful tales—is a cause of worry. A generation of Indians is growing up believing that Lord Shiva did plastic surgery to fix Ganesha’s elephant head or in Mahabharata war, the warring parties who fought in horse-driven chariots hurled atomic missiles at each other. The poetic beauty, symbolism, and the depth of thought of these beautiful stories are given a miss, and such whimsical re-imagination is touted around with foolish pride. We are getting more and more sucked into the quagmire of our imagined past. Weighed down by the burden of the inferiority complex for being left behind in the scientific revolution, we are becoming comfortable in believing we discovered everything in modern science and foreigners stole them from our scriptures. 

We need storytellers who would sell the dream of the future to the youth. We need ingenious minds to fire up the imagination of a child in rural India to dream about doing interstellar travel, exploring Mars, travelling to planets of Andromeda Galaxy or mining asteroids. We need superstar scientists like Neil deGrasse Tyson or Carl Sagan, who could inspire kids by popularising science and astrophysics. We are stories that we tell ourselves and the past, however glorious or gory it may be, cannot be our future. 
mail@asura.co.in Author of Asura, Ajaya series,  Vanara and Bahubali trilogy

TAGS
Science fiction
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp