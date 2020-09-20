STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Freedom of Speech v/s National Security

Right to freely express is a gift of the Indian Constitution to its citizens but we have been vandalising it with impunity.

Published: 20th September 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

Right to freely express is a gift of the Indian Constitution to its citizens but we have been vandalising it with impunity. Some of us use it to mobilise support to break India into pieces, trash reputations and vilify the prime minister, governors and justices. During elections, it becomes obscene, with no-holds-barred attacks against opponents. And, when Assemblies and Parliament are in sessions, lawmakers exploit it to sabotage any meaningful discussions. But don’t be surprised.

Forty-six percent of sitting MPs and MLAs face 2,556 criminal cases. You cannot expect them to choose their words with civility.  The filth and venom in exercising freedom of speech in our daily lives is understandable. We live in a deeply divisive democracy where views are bound to be nasty. But when they adversely impact national security, one starts worrying. 

During the current stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, ill-informed politicians, irresponsible journalists, self-serving strategists and retired Army officers have been quick to demand live account of the fluid and highly explosive ground situation. They hold Delhi guilty of inadequate preparedness, shortage of armaments, poor intelligence and bad operational planning, causing loss of territory and precious lives.

They can pat their back but have unwittingly added grist to the Chinese propaganda mill—that Indian forces are weak and ill-equipped and India is bitterly divided on starting a war against ‘mighty’ China at the behest of a ‘war-mongering leadership’, thereby helping Beijing to dig in its heels. 

Fortunately, we have a government that has no ear for free advice based on suspect intent and outdated experience, and is focused entirely on defending the nation. One needs to realise that there is a time for demanding an inquiry and hammering the government on war-related issues. That time will surely come once the current crisis is over.

Even after the unprecedented surgical strikes in Balakot, maverick politicians and mischievous columnists had demanded proof. It had not only helped Pakistan cover up its shame but also forced Delhi to release satellite imageries of the damages inflicted by our forces. Nowhere in the world, army operations are questioned and ridiculed while they are still being carried on. 

The media’s reporting of our submarines, aircraft, missiles, armaments, surveillance systems, airfields and infrastructure is also deplorable. People have actually no interest in knowing about the status of our defence assets, operational details and deployment of forces. They are happy so long as borders are secure. Media needs to seriously reflect whether their information benefits anyone and whether there are any takers of views of its hired panellists and columnists in the government and the forces.             
amarbhushan@hotmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
freedom of speech National security
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp