STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Lotus blooms when zero is hero

Rahul Gandhi is the gift that keeps on giving. He has developed a PR sideline in martial arts during this phase of Assembly elections.

Published: 04th April 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posing for a selfie with a girl at a campaign rally in Karur on Monday. (Photo | Special arrangement)

Rahul Gandhi is the gift that keeps on giving. He has developed a PR sideline in martial arts during this phase of Assembly elections. Sometime ago, this column had suggested that RG, being a black belt in karate, should leverage his machismo to spin his image around from the Congress party’s ‘Pappu Pradhan’ to secular samurai, although there is no evidence that he heeded such unsolicited advice. Giving Aikido lessons at St Teresa’s College in Kochi last week provoked a chauvinist ex-Parliamentarian to warn girls to keep away from the ‘bachelor’. This is unfair to the gentlemanly RG, since he is only a bachelor in Political Science who has flunked all exams so far.

DMK chief MK Stalin’s suggestion that RG replicate the Tamil Nadu alliance model nationally no doubt would have brought cheer to the 50-year-old young black belt; though any Congressman with survival instincts would freeze in terror. I will let you into a secret—the BJP’s real leader is RG, since it is his presidentship of the Congress that contributed to the Modi Wave. It is folly to call Amit Shah the sole architect of the saffron victory—the credit goes to RG too. 

He continues the BJP’s good work in Bengal. He sent failed royal politician and sidekick Jitendra Singh to forge an alliance with Islamic fundamentalist cleric Abbas Siddiqui to whack Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, and redefined secularism. Although the Congress and the Commies do not have a hope of winning the state polls, RG hopes to split the Muslim vote to oust TMC from Writers’ Building. He has taken ‘My enemy’s enemy is my friend’ to heart. Which is why Mr Stalin should immediately withdraw his suggestion. 

The glory of the Congress died in Tamil Nadu when it lost power in 1967 and piggybacked on Dravidian parties even when RG’s charismatic grandma was alive. In the 2011 Assembly elections, it contested 63 seats as part of the DMK alliance and won only five. 

It would be specious of RG’s ardent loyalists to claim that it was their boss’ political karate that brought the Congress to power in some states. In Madhya Pradesh, it was Kamal Nath’s electoral experience and cunning that won the day. In Rajasthan, it was Ashok Gehlot’s base and Sachin Pilot’s hard work. In Punjab, it is Captain Amarinder Singh’s force field that attracted votes. All these are veterans, not the hobby heroes of Camelot.

It is not the Opposition that Mr Modi and Mr Shah should worry about. It is the opposition within the Congress. RG being no longer in politics by 2024, will decide the difference between the lotus being in the hothouse or hot water. A national alliance led by him would be manna to Mr Modi, though it is not clear whether any serious Opposition party would want to commit suicide by hitching their star to RG’s bandwagon. One time Tamil Nadu Congress stalwart GK Moopanar’s fave line was “Within the Congress you go from hero to zero overnight.” But what if the hero is the zero? Do the math.

Ravi Shankar
ravi@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP Assembly elections
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp