STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

The Humanness of the virtual world 

Last March, when the week-long mid-semester break turned into a global pandemic, one of my sassy senior students sent me a meme.

Published: 01st August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

online classes

(Express Illustrations)

Last March, when the week-long mid-semester break turned into a global pandemic, one of my sassy senior students sent me a meme. A white-haired professor looked bewildered in the foreground while a college kid snickered: “You’re telling me my professor, who doesn’t know how to turn off autoplay on YouTube, will teach online? This ought to be good.” 

I did not miss the hint. As a self-declared Luddite, forever harping on the wonders of smelling books and holding classes under trees and distributing photocopies of readings to my class, what did I know about online teaching? 

The first day back, my camera went rogue. The second day, there was a power-cut. Before the third class, I spent hours trying to scan pages with my phone and shaky hands, until my students put me out of my misery by locating PDFs. (Don’t ask me how, I maintain my moral high-ground by not asking questions.) Before the fourth class, I consulted an expert. 

My niece Meenakshi, all of 11, had by then attended online school for several-hours-a-day, six-day-a-week, over a month-and-a-half. She was not wildly optimistic about my prospects. “Your students are likely to be quite bored,” she said. “Since your classes are 90 minutes while ours are only 40 minutes and we are SOOOOO BOOOOORED. But you should try to be interesting and don’t ONLY talk about the syllabus and have some activities. Don’t give too much homework. Students are human beings.” 

As the enormity of the crisis facing the world began to sink in and Meenakshi’s advice was deployed, my students and I rallied. What was learning to navigate GoogleMeet for one’s class when other professionals were saving lives and feeding migrants and trying to come up with vaccines? Academics complain a lot—but this time we kept our mouths shut, as we navigated a whole year of Zoom, interrupted as it was by Covid-deaths, cyclones, border-troubles and, eventually, the horrors of the second wave that left India gasping. 

Here we are now: the beginning of the next academic year. A new set of students entering college; a new lot entering the work force (I don’t envy them). We have begun to talk of opening campuses by and by, of hybrid classes. And, oddly enough, it makes me want to take stock, to ask if alongside the losses we gained something too.

If I compare first-years on campus to first-years who studied online, it becomes clear that the physical space of college is the thing that transforms personalities. Online, despite the change in course loads, it felt like an extension of school. And that extra year of innocence was something I found utterly charming. 

My students and I would log in from different parts of the country and the world, and sometimes the sunlight would fall on someone’s face at a particular hour as they huddled in a verandah for privacy, or there would be tall mountains outside a window, or a sudden rain would send someone scurrying inside. Sometimes we changed our backdrops to match the setting of our text. Sometimes a pet made an appearance. Sometimes, siblings barged in. Sometimes, parents came in and asked embarrassing questions loudly, and my students (and, on one occasion, I) blushed furiously. 

Often, mid-class, I would rush to my bookshelf and excitedly bring something out to show the students on camera. These—and so many other such—small moments, unique to online classes, lit up my pandemic days. Turns out, like students, teachers are human beings too.

Devapriya Roy

roydevapriya@gmail.com 

Author and teacher; her latest book is Friends from College

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online classes
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp