STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Hello, Brother

It is only after my father’s death that I realised how much a part of the general support system he really was/is.

Published: 22nd August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rakhi, Raksha bandhan

Image for representation (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Male relatives are indirectly responsible for much of women’s early experiences with the opposite sex and therefore future expectations. Fathers, of course, are a perennial favourite. They can make or mar your romantic adulthood by being impossible to emulate or abusive enough to warrant crap partners. Dads and sons so dominate any talk of subsequent dazzle or damage that brothers often get overlooked.

Brothers. There are villainous ones who grab property, contest the will, won’t give you their kidney. There are sweet effeminate ones who depend on you to drag them off the brink of drugs or drinks. The typical elder brother who plays surrogate dad, bails you out, his little sister, so what if his wife’s smile grows strained at all this over-the-top brother-sister antics? Firstborns by default play a parental figure while baby brothers/sisters can’t be bossy without being ‘cute’.

Most of us make do with our lot in the sibling stakes with adequate cheer. I have just one brother, younger and sunnier, whom I used to bully because he looked like he liked being bullied. It is only after my father’s death that I realised how much a part of the general support system he really was/is. If no man ever measured up to my dad in my fairy-tale search for the perfect mate, it is my brother that every good friend always reminds me of. The open conversations, the ease and trust, the pulling of leg. He has my back as I have his. Though his habit of calling me etta, Malayalam for elder brother, does confuse others.

Liam Hegarty, whose funeral his sister, the novel’s narrator, writes about in The Gathering by Anne Enright, presents the complicated world of a bereaved family.  Orphan Black, the Canadian sci-fi thriller, Felix, or Fee, played by actor Jordan Gavaris, in some scenes outshines his foster sister who plays the lead; the blind support he brings to his brotherly air balances out the high tension. In his new memoir, Not That Kind of Love, actor Greg Wise talks of his late sister who died five years ago. He writes of the days towards the end: ‘A better night last night. A calmer Clare and a sharper brother—I knew exactly what was meant around 4 am when Clare asked for a ‘fat-bottomed water’—sparkling water, natch.’

Brothers get sisters and vice-versa in a way newer entrants into lives just cannot. It is not just the mundane common blood group or similar facial features, it is a whole lived past where memories infuse the present. My brother and I never laugh while watching Monica and Ross do The Routine, their dance in the sitcom Friends. Don’t all sisters and brothers have that one dance they practised in their childhood?

Brothers get sisters and vice-versa in a way newer entrants into lives just cannot

Shinie Antony 

shinieantony@gmail.com

Author

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
brother sister relationship raksha bandhan
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp