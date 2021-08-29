STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

The chickens have come home to roost

Remember how the saying goes that everything in life is a preparation for something, a particular moment. This could be an apt way to describe what is unfolding in Afghanistan.

Published: 29th August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan security guards try and maintain order as hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan

Afghan security guards try and maintain order as hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

Remember how the saying goes that everything in life is a preparation for something, a particular moment. This could be an apt way to describe what is unfolding in Afghanistan. More than an emotional outpouring or logical questioning of what is happening in the region, the way civilians are targeted, most of us are relatively unmoved. This is not to say that watching the Taliban killing people at will, abducting girls as young as 12 or making a list to deal with those who worked with the US for over two decades is harrowing, of course. However, unlike before, there is now a concerted mainstream effort to allow terrorists a seat at the table.

How did we land here, you ask? Well, you can squarely blame a segment of not only print and electronic media but also global bodies that were supposed to stop this very thing. The desensitisation of the average human started a long time ago. This is indicated from popular culture such as U2’s 1983 hit ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’, where the lyrics—“And it’s true, we are immune, When fact is fiction and TV reality”—suggested how news could shape thinking. Since it emerged in 1996, the Taliban appears to have undergone a massive image makeover all because they held a press conference. Suddenly, we have to consider the gun-totting militia that indulges in every imaginable atrocity against humanity and then some, to be a political entity that the world needs to engage with.

Each day is a new realisation of how the chickens have come home to roost. Films, television, books, graphic novels, video games, all appear designed to elicit a specific reaction or rather a lack of 
the ‘right’ reaction. Now, television news has also become ‘designer’ where everything’s packaged to take you to the brink, and depending on the briefing, either tip you over or save the day. Irrespective of what is unfolding in Afghanistan, some fundamental questions have drowned in the din. 

The scary part is how news and political analysts are not asking why the US left an arsenal worth billions that the Taliban could take over. Or how for two decades, most American presidents reaffirmed their commitments to install peace in Afghanistan but at the same were in bed with Pakistan, whose infamous ISI supported the Taliban in more ways than one. The message is straightforward—you have seen this before, and you have seen much worse. It doesn’t matter if you probably ‘experienced’ this horror on a screen near you or in the comfort of your living room; it’s all the same if you believe it.  
gautam@chintamani.org

Gautam Chintamani
Film historian and bestselling author

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp