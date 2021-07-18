STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

The Kalki of our Kaliyug

Hindu belief has it that the 10th and last avatar of the deity Vishnu will be Kalki. Kalki, who rides a white horse and bears a flaming sword. 

Published: 18th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

Hindu belief has it that the 10th and last avatar of the deity Vishnu will be Kalki. Kalki, who rides a white horse and bears a flaming sword. All you have to do is run a Google search for Kalki (specify it’s not Kalki Koechlin you’re looking for, otherwise you might get hopelessly sidetracked), and you’ll realise just how obsessed Indians are with Kalki. There are people wanting to know if Kalki will be a woman, whether Kalki will kill everyone, whether Kalki has already been born, and so on. 

Well, no more questions need be asked. Kalki has not only been born, he’s alive and well, and clamouring for his gratuity. He’s better known as Rameshchandra Fefar, a former employee of the Water Resources Department in Gujarat. Fefar claims to be Kalki, and takes credit for India having made a profit of `20 lakh crore over the past 20 years, because there were no droughts in this period. 

Not quite accurate (since India has had a lot of drought since 2000), but Fefar might not know, since he went to office only 16 days in 2018. This lack of attendance, by the way, drew the department’s ire, along with a show cause notice. When the department also withheld his pay and his gratuity, Fefar, like Superman, unmasked himself and revealed himself as Kalki. He has threatened that if his gratuity isn’t paid up, he’s going to bring drought to India.

This raises so many questions, in my mind. Why is Fefar-Kalki threatening drought? We already have drought, along with delayed monsoons, heat waves, and cyclones (our weather does nothing by halves). Why not threaten something really awful, like the shutting down of WhatsApp? 

Then, if Fefar really is Kalki, how come he’s not claiming responsibility for Covid? The way Covid is wrecking everything in sight, from the national economy to our healthcare system, anybody who could say he was responsible for unleashing Covid would be certainly feared—possibly enough for the government to cough up that gratuity. 

Also, why is he so grouchy about the gratuity? Shouldn’t Kalki be above such pettiness? 
Besides, the bureaucracy is notoriously hard to battle on such matters; we could be in the middle of Satyug by the time Fefar’s case came up for consideration. Fefar would do far better to focus on winning over the public. Indians adore godmen; this is Fefar’s chance to make a killing as one. There have been other Kalki claimants, why not another? And anyway, the time is ripe for a Kalki to emerge: what with all that’s been happening recently, the uber-religious will be falling over themselves trying to save their souls before THE END.

Madhulika Liddle

Twitter: @authormadhulika

Novelist and short story writer

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalki Kalyug
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp