STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

History will judge us on our will to jab

The world has united as one. Social media is the acknowledged Prophet.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

But the moot question is, if the scenario becomes real, will there be anyone to write about the flow of history? (Representational Photo)

It could be a scene from a sci-fi movie.

Year 2050. 

The world has united as one. Social media is the acknowledged Prophet. Lives are built and destroyed on it. Opinions are filtered through it, entering homes, curling their stories around minds, stifling alternate thought. Wars are fires stoked by social media opinions, battles are fought through it.

In such a scenario it needs one wisp of a rumour to set a continent ablaze. And one such rumour is that innoculating a child can lead to serious fall-outs; complications that may not show up till much later in life. Girls could become barren, the vaccine invading their wombs and emptying it so they never gain the capability of holding a new life safe within; boys could face impotency in adulthood.

Of course, there will be those who counter the rumours; holding up a rear view mirror to the generations who lived full, healthy lives, from an infancy where first and booster shots were the norm to a childhood that passed through the normal sicknesses into a procreative adulthood. But drama holds centrestage. And fear is a powerful emotion. Riding on the wings of rumour it grabs many by the throat. A pestilence gathers increasing numbers into its fold.

The widening circle moves to include all such efforts to hold known sicknesses at bay. Polio drops can cause bone marrow depletion, small pox vaccinations can cause skin defects. Protectors are painted as attackers with powers of stealth on their side; or as insidious invaders, let loose on an unsuspecting populace by those with vested interests. Who sets off these rumour bombs no one knows, but they carry the scent of conviction with them.

And despite the best efforts of well-meaning authorities, the balance tilts. Mothers hide their babies when the team administering door to door polio drops comes around; they lie about vaccination schedules they have followed and feel they have ensured a better adulthood for their children… and it goes on. In such a scenario it takes no time for infections to multiply, spread and wreck more havoc than a wild fire in the heat of summer. Catching entire generations unawares. And unprotected. Like the dinosaurs, mankind systematically starts disappearing from the face of the earth, one pocket of population at a time.

Interesting story? But fantasy! One more Doomsday story that could make an interesting film script.
Not really. The tip of the ice berg, if you want a visual, is already peeking out. In every region, city, in countless homes there are those who for reasons of their own knowing, avoid getting vaccinated. Some fear the needle and the pain it may cause; others are sure it is a conspiracy to swell corporate pockets. The more knowledgeable with the world at their fingertips, courtesy technology, believe that the vaccine is a monster snaking through their midst to swallow their futures. And there are those who believe they are invincible; no virus can touch them, they have survived so far on the strength of their convictions and will continue to do so, unharmed.

Depending on who writes it, history may paint them as the secret assassins, who could be the possible spreaders of successive new strains of infection. Or heroes who saved their own kind falling victim to corporate greed. But the moot question is, if the scenario becomes real, will there be anyone to write about the flow of history?

Sathya Saran
saran.sathya@gmail.com
Author & Consulting Editor, Penguin Random House

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp