STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Why not write an obituary for the CBI?

The CBI is called the Central Bureau of Investigation but does not have federal character.

Published: 06th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Our hypocrisy gets nowhere reflected as starkly as in the case of the CBI. Courts call it ‘a caged parrot’ but will often seek its services to investigate crimes of serious nature. The other day, the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, and the Leader of the Opposition met to pick out its director. But the Supreme Court won’t accept any outsider, be it an eminent lawyer or the Union law minister to have a say in selecting their judges. The PM’s presence is, of course, a necessity for he oversees CBI’s day-to-day working.

Even involvement of Chief Justice is understandable, for courts have powers to direct CBI to investigate a crime and monitor its investigation. But what is the opposition leader doing there? Recording dissent as a matter of habit? But hypocrites as we are, we must maintain a charade of running a participative democracy.

Another oddity in that meeting was CJI’s reference to a notification of the Supreme Court that officers with less than six months of service cannot be considered for appointment as director. What about someone who has six months and four days left in the service and why should the number of days take precedence over merit and investigative experience? Selection in any form will always be questioned but you have to trust the selectors, for seniority is fortuitous and records are mostly managed. 

The anomaly does not stop there. The CBI is called the Central Bureau of Investigation but does not have federal character. It can investigate cases of corruption and serious crimes involving only employees of the Central Government and Union Territories. For states, it has to have their consent. As on date, Mizoram, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Maharashtra have withdrawn their consent. Count also on Tamil Nadu to promptly withdraw the consent if the Opposition starts demanding a CBI inquiry. Their chief ministers are more comfortable with their bonded police to investigate their misdeeds. Only courts could force Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to allow the CBI to probe the gold smuggling case, and Narada and Chit fund scams respectively. 

Let’s then bury the CBI or replace it with a smaller vigilance unit to cover only Central Government employees. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi could have undone this concession to states for they had a majority in Parliament but gave up for obvious reasons. PM Modi, with no baggage to hide, could do this as well but he seems reluctant to add fuel to the fire raging all around him. Ironically, no political party will ever like to dispense with the CBI. They need it to serve their politics whenever they are in power. So, the CBI trudges on, evoking both hostility and admiration.

Amar Bhushan

amarbhushan@hotmail.com

Former special secretary, Research and Analysis Wing

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Central bureau of investigation
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp