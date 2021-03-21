Focus on today's actions

Mata Amritanandamayi By

We may be able to control others. But, often, we are not able to control ourselves. We speak and act impulsively. Because of that, we experience twice as many problems later. We do not burst out in anger at our superiors at work, because we know that we may lose our jobs if we do so.

And we never express anger at those seniors who are influential; we know that they will report us to the police and, thus, get us punished. We only get angry with our subordinates. We may scold them without reason. They, in turn, get angry with others. Or else, they may vent their anger on their wives and children.

Just like the ripples caused by throwing a stone into a pond, the waves caused by our anger will spread outwards into society. This manifests as the agitations and conflicts that we see today. We should exercise maximum patience towards our subordinates. Otherwise, the prayers arising from their mental agony will transform into curses.

"God, though I know nothing about this, yet he/she is saying all these things about me. God, You alone are my ally." Such a prayer, full of helplessness, arises from a heart throbbing with pain. Its strength is immeasurable. Its vibrations of sorrow will rush towards us. They will permeate the aura surrounding our bodies. The difficulties that we have to undergo during our hard times are the consequences of such conditions.

It can be observed that an individual’s life is filled with more difficulties during the periods, sub-periods and transits of planets such as Shani (Saturn), Rahu and Chovva (Mars). Failure in business; marital problems; feuds within the family; meeting with accidents when going to visit one's bed-ridden father or relative; a woman, mourning the death of her husband who just passed away, learning about her son's sudden demise; being punished or imprisoned for crimes that one has not committed - one will face problems like these during the periods of the aforementioned planets. What is the reason for this? Our past actions.

As such, we have to pay special attention to the actions we do today. Only then will tomorrow be bright. What we call fate is nothing else. Yesterday’s actions become transmuted into today’s fate. Only if today’s deeds are pure will tomorrow's destiny be favourable.

If you ask for the rationale behind this, one can only say that it is the experience of each and every individual. It is the awareness arising from having seen and studied the lives of many people.

There is no point in becoming despondent brooding over what has befallen us. What's over is over. Strive to proceed carefully from now onwards. Understand that happiness and sorrow are the nature of the world. It is like the oscillation of the clock’s pendulum - happiness, then sorrow; happiness, then sorrow.

The very momentum gained in moving towards happiness takes it to the other end, that of sorrow, and vice versa. The principle that teaches us how to accept both these states with equanimity is spirituality. To acquire equanimity, we need to have surrender towards God.

We should neither leap up to the sky in times of success, nor sink like a wrecked ship in times of defeat. When success comes our way, we should regard it as God's grace and thus strengthen our attitude of surrender.

When we fail, we should reflect upon and understand the reasons for failure, and strive again with renewed enthusiasm. Only if we fail after trying several times to the best of our abilities may we accept defeat, taking it as God’s will.

(The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian)