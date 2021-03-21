STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Penchant to punish does Modi disservice

Russia has one of the most autocratic regimes in the world. Vladimir Putin rules through fear, crushing dissent with deadly force.

Published: 21st March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally, in Karimganj. (Photo | ANI)

Russia has one of the most autocratic regimes in the world. Vladimir Putin rules through fear, crushing dissent with deadly force. Moscow assassinated dissident Alexander Litvinenko in London. It attempted to murder Alexei Navalny who is in now a prison camp after returning to home. Now Putin has threatened to ban Twitter for posts asking people to rebel and free Navalny.

The irony is that Russia is technically a democracy. India has lost its cool against foreign democracy auditors downgrading its democratic status and accusing the Modi government of authoritarianism. One over-reaction does not merit another. The fault lies in the interpretation of dissent by India’s overzealous bureaucracy and media - both agencies that are more loyal than the king.

India is very much a democracy. It has vitriolic poll campaigns, hostile state governments and states where the BJP is trashed electorally and ideologically. In some of the states the BJP didn’t win, it came in through the backdoor through defections Madhya Pradesh is a glaring example.

It faces raucous rebellion in West Bengal for giving TMC defectors party tickets. Its chances of winning in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, etc. is as good as Kangana Ranaut getting an Oscar.

News television channels self-censor themselves like sarkari toadies last week alone they largely ignored major anti-government agitations by farmers, bank employees, uproar against the Kanpur gangrape and a BJP minister's sex-for-job CD scandal.

But India's robust online media does its job. A social media rule envisaged by ministers, babus and media collaborators to censor anti-government online sites is yet to be applied - perhaps its authors lack enough GK to know that elected dictatorship Nigeria was forced to withdraw a similar bill. However, seating Pakistan and India on a similar human rights bench is absurd. Pakistan is a martial democracy and has a censored press.

The ISI 'vanishes' domestic critics. Its Army is responsible for mass disappearances, rapes and imprisonment of Balochs. Prominent Baloch critic Karima died under suspicious circumstances in Canada. India’s inclusion in Quad shows the world’s confidence in its ability to counter Chinese imperialism.

But the government must curb its enthusiasm to regulate everything it deems bad press. Absurd suggestions by apparatchiks to define desi parameters of democracy should be canned. Creating its own Democracy Index through a domestic NGO smells like a cover-up.

Recently, our foreign minister called Western critics hypocrites. But interfaith or inter-race marriages do not land you in jail in the US. The West has a fiercely independent media. Sweden does not arrest critics of Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for sedition; Norwegian courts do not deny bail to a comedian who never cracked a joke. The predilection for banning every dissension must cease.

All opinion polls show Narendra Modi as the most popular prime minister in Indian history. Mantris, mandarins and media finks are doing a terrible job of championing him. Modi does not need the help of self-appointed sycophants to polish his halo with their penchant to punish.

(The writer can be reached at ravi@newindianexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp