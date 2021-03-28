STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kailash Manasarovar: Journey of a lifetime

Published: 28th March 2021 05:00 AM

Kailash Mansarovar

Kailash Mansarovar (File photo)

Generally, in India most yogis and mystics always chose mountain peaks because they were not frequented by people, they were safe places. They chose rocks to deposit their knowledge in an energy form. Mount Kailash is the greatest mystical library.

Right from Shiva, the first yogi - in the yogic culture we don't see Shiva as God, we see him as the Adiyogi, the first yogi, and the Adi Guru, the first Guru - many yogis from all traditions stored everything that they knew in Kailash in a certain way, in a certain energy form.

So, if you are going to Kailash, you are like an illiterate person going to a huge library. Let's say you are illiterate and you walk into a mega-library. Everybody is sitting there and reading all these books. You don't know a word of it, but you will be overwhelmed.

If you want to read it, you have to start from ABC. You have to learn the fundamentals of how to decipher life, starting with yourself. So, right now, you need vision, otherwise we cannot educate you. Only if you can see, I can teach you the alphabet. 

When you get the alphabet, then you would like to read the sentence. When you read the sentence, you want to read the book. When you read the book, then you want to know everything. Unless you have a taste, you will not even incline yourself into that direction.

Let's say the whole society is illiterate, they will never ever think of reading anything. If suddenly one man knows how to read, they will look at him, "Wow!" What empowerment, just because he can read. This used to be so in Indian villages when we were young - there were only one or two people who could read.

For example, there were a husband and wife - newly married; totally in love with each other. The husband had to travel for a month but there was no cellphone, nothing - how to communicate? So, while the husband was gone, this person wrote letters for the wife. She said what all she wanted to say, he wrote all that, took it and mailed it every three days. And the husband had letters written to her as well. 

This is how it was when there was no literacy. When a letter came and there was only one person in the village who can read, you had to share your intimacy with this person. He came home and read this love letter for you. I saw this happen; it was very beautiful a - he was like God to them because he could read this letter and tell them what it was. 

This is also just like that, on a different scale. If you really want to decipher and know these different dimensions, you have to put in a certain amount of investment, time, and life.

But if you just want to feel the power, you can come to certain spaces, be there, feel the power, enjoy it, take something, and go. The grace of it is available, but the knowledge of it takes application.

(The writer is a yogi, mystic, visionary and a bestselling author. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017 and can be contacted at isha.sadhguru.org)

