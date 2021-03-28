STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

The political denim generation gap

Many of them therefore had faulty or no education this partly explains why they treat Hindi as an instrument of defiance and defence instead of the easy-going lingua franca it can be.

Published: 28th March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress members take part in a protest against Uttarakhand CM remarks over ripped jeans. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress members take part in a protest against Uttarakhand CM remarks over ripped jeans. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)

Denim for damsels is a political ripoff. Jeans are kosher for guys, perhaps, unless you are a minister. The story, most probably apocryphal, about a Union mantri on the way to the airport being ordered back home and change from jeans to ‘desi’ attire exemplifies the deep-rooted political dislike of jeans.

Jeans symbolise the West, which, to genus Bharateeya, symbolises drugs and wild sex. It is cool to get a dollar job in Silicon Valley, but wearing denim in India is a cultural travesty especially when sported by women. Perhaps, it would be patriotic of our IT whizkids to wear kurta-pajamas to brave the cold winds of Seattle. 

Why do Indian politicians, more specifically from the cow belt, hate Western culture? Why do they parade this animosity as cultural protection of Indian female purity and tradition? A large proportion of Indian politicians are boomers, who grew up in the deprivation of the post-Independence era or were conceived on the threshold of Socialism.

Most of them were born poor or close, and saw virtue in poverty. Many of them therefore had faulty or no education this partly explains why they treat Hindi as an instrument of defiance and defence instead of the easy-going lingua franca it can be. Unless they belonged to the global elite, the type had few lifestyle choices.

They rode around on buses and bicycles Air India represented glamour, imagine that! They did not have much money to spend on clothes - Levi’s lay in the distant future and even if they had a few rupees in their pocket, there were no malls. Both the Left and the Right are agreed on one thing poverty is a principle. An enduring political and creative cliché of the  1960s to the 1990s is that torn clothes represent Indian culture and rebellion. 

It is a ghastly philosophy to pass on, but there you are. Only the elite speak correct angrezi, which ironically, the boomer’s children wish to master. Boomers see cities as hotbeds of sin where loose women wear boots and ripped jeans and eat beefsteak in Calcutta though many village markets sell jeans and tops.

Rapes of rural women who do not wear jeans have numbed our conscience. Lost in translation is the fact that the majority of Indian women wear saris at weddings and religious occasions, observe fasts on auspicious days and know most prayers and psalms.

Then came GenX, nicknamed the 'latchkey generation' because of comparatively less parental supervision resulting in men becoming defenders of Indian feminine virtues; made-in-India jeans arrived in stores in the mid-'90s. In Bollywood movies, the vamps wore denim. GenX aspired to live in cities, but brought patriarchal values of dress and behaviour from rural and suburban India. 

Millennial politicians do not get the blues over denim. They grew up enjoying the fruits of liberalisation, are educated, wear jeans and tees while the ladies, like the woman on the plane, sometimes wear ripped jeans.

They are the pathfinders for the next generation. However, much the neo-patriotic brigade rants against 'Western' culture, India is undergoing a political fashion change. It can’t be stopped. Along with jeans, the band-aid of hypocrisy is being ripped off too. OK, boomer?

(The writer be contacted at ravi@newindianexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Denim jeans Ripped jeans Tirath Singh Rawat
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp