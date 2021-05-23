STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Time for open book exams

Considering the rising Covid cases, it would be wise not to conduct the examination.

Published: 23rd May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

exams

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

The Class XII examination of CBSE and other boards have been in limbo for the past few weeks. It has thrown lakhs of students and parents into a tizzy. There have been calls for scrapping the board examinations, like how it was done for Class X. Considering the rising Covid cases, it would be wise not to conduct the examination. Postponing the same indefinitely would affect the mental health of the students. While the debate rages on, isn’t it time to radically reimagine and redesign the way examinations are conducted in our country?

We have been conducting the examinations the same way we used to a hundred years ago. A lot of information, primarily outdated, are dumped in textbooks. In a rapidly changing world, the syllabus is changed once in a decade. Students learn lessons by rote, and at the end of the term, they are judged based on their memory skills. The weightage for any creative or analytical thinking is next to nothing. The result is that many students come out of our educational institutions with no skills that would be of any use in their lives. Apart from putting students through the torture of memorising textbook information, it also leads to unhealthy competitions and rat races.

It would have made sense in a different era when information was expensive and inaccessible to memorise facts with the hope of using it some time in life. We live in an Information Age, and everything is available at our fingertips. I remember my maths teacher harassing me to learn the multiplication table. Calculators were a novelty then, but I dared to ask her why I should know the multiplication table when we all would be having calculators soon. The answer she gave is still fresh in my memory even after 40 years. “Do you think you will have a calculator with you every time?” Yes, teacher.

Technology has ensured that most of us have a mobile phone in our hands: a calculator, an encyclopaedia, a thesaurus, and much more. The hours spent memorising the names of the capitals of different nations, rivers flowing through various Indian states, etc, are all wasted. What is there in any textbook that is not available by a single Google search now? All the information in school or college textbooks are redundant and a minor subset of what is available with much less effort. Even the time spent on improving our handwriting has gone to waste. With voice replacing even typing, writing will become like calligraphy, an artistic hobby in a decade or perhaps lesser. But we still torture little kids to improve their handwriting, fully knowing that most of us have not written much with a pen or pencil for years.

Information might have become ubiquitous and cheap, but how to use the information is a skill that requires to be taught. Unfortunately, other than giving redundant information, our education system scantily prepares the students in critical, creative and analytical thinking. The examinations should change to reflect the need of the hour. There is no need to test the memory of any student. We can shift to open-source text. What we would be testing is not the knowledge or information but the skill to use it. Imagine a scenario where the Class XII exam is spread over a week for each subject.

Students can answer any time they want in this period. This would solve the issue of unequal internet connectivity to an extent. And answering kiosks could be set up in bio bubbles for students who do not have access to a laptop or internet. The students can access any source, including their textbooks, the internet etc, to give analytical answers. This would reflect a real-life scenario where no one is expected to memorise solutions but to use all resources available to arrive at answers. One issue with this system is the unequal resources available for students, but that is a problem we face even with the present system. 

The students belonging to economically and socially advantageous families enjoy private tuitions and access to more study material when compared to others, even now. A solution could be to have an open-source online library available for free for all students and allow the students to access the same while answering questions. Perhaps, this is the right time to move from a system that rewards memory to one that rewards critical, analytical and creative thinking in students. 

Anand Neelakantan

mail@asura.co.in

Author of Asura, Ajaya series, Vanara and Bahubali trilogy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE board exams COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp