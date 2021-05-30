Attain the maturity of mind  

Mata Amritanandamayi By

Children, we have heard various interpretations of spirituality. "I am not the body, mind or intellect. I am the Self. I am Brahman (the Supreme)."

Hearing all this, some have asked Amma, "Can ordinary people like us attain such a state?" It would be no surprise if ordinary people think, "This isn’t for me!" when they hear such matters, which seem unattainable.

Most people face sorrows, sufferings and challenges in daily life. As far as they are concerned, the difficulties, pains and happiness of life are all true. They will find it hard to understand utterances like "the world is illusory. All these experiences are transitory. The only eternal object is the Self".

Actually, spirituality is nothing other than maturity of the mind. It is a state in which one never loses his discriminative thinking, no matter what the situation. The biggest problem today is that, in the mad pursuit of more wealth, earnings and material comforts, discriminative thinking is lost completely.

When we lose the strength of discernment, we give undue importance to the external world and its objects, as well as to physical comfort. The exclusive focus on those things leads to an increase in selfishness. Our thoughts will be on taking alone. Caught in the grip of blind attachment, we totally forget our inner bond with the universe. This undermines the balance between the human mind and the world.

In order to maintain the balance in nature, giving and taking are equally necessary. All beings, knowingly or unknowingly, take from and give to nature. We can see this everywhere in nature. We should realise that just as our limbs are part of our body, we are all a part of nature; we are not separate. Every organ in the body has its role.

If any one of the organs does not do its part, the body will be weakened and its overall functionality, impaired. The existence of the universe is founded on the ‘give-and-take’ process. If human beings do not obey this law of nature, its rhythm will be disturbed, becoming a reason for the destruction of the human race. Abiding by spiritual principles can prevent such a disaster.

Once, a college professor and his students went for an excursion. On the way, they saw poor labourers working on the construction site of a big building. The workers had all left their footwear behind in one place outside.

Seeing this, a mischievous thought arose in the minds of a few students. They took all the slippers and hid them in a bush nearby. Since it was almost time for the workers to end the day's work, the students thought that it would be fun to see the confusion on the workers’ faces when they found their footwear missing, and their despair at not finding them.

Seeing this, the professor said, "I'll show you something even better. Try doing as I say. First, let's put the slippers back where they were. Then, let’s put a five-rupee coin in each of the slippers. When the workers wear their slippers, watch their faces carefully. You can enjoy a bliss that you have never ever experienced before in your life."

The students did as the professor instructed, and waited for the workers to come out. After some time, the workers came out, one by one. When they saw the coin in their slippers, they could not believe their eyes. Seeing the happiness blossoming on the workers' faces, the students' hearts swelled in joy. "I am neither the mind nor the intellect. I am the Self."

Not everyone might attain this state. But we must be able to see everyone else as ourselves. In this way, our outlook will become enriched by the light and fullness of viveka (discriminating intelligence). Only then will our actions uplift both the individual and society alike.

(The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian)