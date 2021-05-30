STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Engaging the Evil-god  

This is a country which in a much-lauded effort had championed the manufacture of generic HIV/AIDS medicines that eventually provided treatment access to thousands.

Published: 30th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Relatives of COVID19 victim, carry the body covered with saffron clothes at a cremation ground in Prayagraj

Relatives of COVID19 victim, carry the body covered with saffron clothes at a cremation ground in Prayagraj. (Photo| ANI)

Just as the dead on the river will not complain so too we shall suffer in silence. Those who scream shall be ignored. A few whose voices carry far will be rarely heard and often intimidated. Others will be busy swallowing up their anger while sweeping up leads for remdesivir and oxygen.

If the dead on the river could speak, what would they ask from their watery graves? For a few litres of oxygen or a hospital bed, they would wonder.

This would be the resounding question in the country of the COVID dead - friends, relatives, acquaintances, the bright-eyed colleague or the soft-spoken poet who wrote those moving lines looping in my head today. 

Too many deaths numb our senses. Uncounted losses inure us to the magnitude of the tragedy. That’s when the forces of darkness begin to prevail, there lies the juncture wherefrom the pandemic having destroyed our minds might not bother about killing us again.

The zenith of despair has arrived, the peak of anguish climbed and a downhill run now begins, burning through the lives and laughter of another hundred thousand unfortunates. The virus is sneaking into our villages. Can we remain silent? 

Lives lost because of lack of preparedness, fellow citizens committed to eternal sleep as mixed priorities sunk our boat. True, the magnitude of the pandemic has made short work of the best plans of advanced economies but this will never justify throwing caution to the wind as we did in this country. 

This is a country which in a much-lauded effort had championed the manufacture of generic HIV/AIDS medicines that eventually provided treatment access to thousands.

Now as we face our biggest crisis since Independence it is not quite clear why our government isn’t pushing patent waivers for domestic manufacture of vaccines (excepting Covaxin relaxations) while leading a global call for the same.

When so many vaccines are being developed worldwide, the technological barriers cannot be insurmountable. We are fighting a war and the window for radical measures like patent waivers and a war-tax on the rich to fund our efforts is closing.

The Bombay High Court’s Goa bench recently said coronavirus patients dying due to lack of oxygen is a violation of Article 21 of our Constitution.

Oxygen aid has been pouring in but how can we justify to the suffering and the dead that our public healthcare budget as a percentage of GDP remains woefully low compared to many countries while our space budget, already huge, received a Rs 4,449 crore boost this year.

Today we read about cheap ventilators developed by our space programme but have we calculated the social development impact per rupee spent on space compared to its alternative allocation in healthcare, vaccine capacity-augmentation and 'human development'?

Life is indeed cheap when money spent on moon shots and extravagant projects matters more than free shots of lifesaving vaccines. 

Nature abhors a vacuum, so does suffering and there are questions which the international community needs to address someday. The weight of evidence about possible lab leak of SARS-CoV-2 has been accumulating and is lately in the news again.

We are appalled to know that viruses are routinely made more infective in so called gain-of-function experiments because some believe these studies can help us prepare for pandemics. Clearly virologists in particular and the scientific community in general need to appreciate the terrible risks and arrive at a decision to impose strict controls or a ban on such research on the basis of a strong application of the precautionary principle. 

The early days of the outbreak of this killer disease in Wuhan were marked by the well-known delays in warning and sounding of alarm bells which helped the virus to spread. Recently also, there are reports of refusal of access to WHO investigators by Chinese authorities.

The evil-god of all disasters feeds on lack of transparency, authoritarianism and poor governance and the worldwide experience of Covid should move us to work harder for transparency and democracy wherever it is lacking.  

Finally if the virus, like many before it, jumped to humans in a natural spillover event then the culpability of our resource-intensive economic growth paradigm which facilitates such occurrences, increases manifold. Wherever truth may be hidden it has to be revealed one day.

We owe it to the more than three million dead and the monumental worldwide suffering that this happens soon. That the questions are answered, closure is achieved and gentler ways of living on the planet are embraced.

(The writer is a climate activist and can be contacted at rajat@rajatchaudhuri.net)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID deaths
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp