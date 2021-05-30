Look to art in these times  

Kiran Nadar By

This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity. That is how civilisations heal. - Toni Morrison

As India battles the second wave of the coronavirus, the devastation is palpable. Almost all families have been affected, either directly or indirectly. Add to this the lockdown. Emotional and intellectual therapeutic outlets are the need of the hour. Art, even today, can be a balm for troubled minds. In the midst of chaos, it allows us to be human.

In viewing and experiencing it, as well as engaging in the creation of it, art allows one to be completely lost in the beauty of a canvas and the smooth contours of a sculpture. To pause and admire the wonder of the human hand that created such beauty requires concentration and an almost meditative effort. It can calm the mind.

During this pandemic, the art world too has been affected. People are not able to engage with live art shows or visit museums. With a move to the virtual world, a sense of touch is lost. The experience that one feels when stepping into a room full of art will always be irreplaceable.

Visual beauty is a treat for the human mind, an escape to allow for calm and peace, and the occasion to get completely lost in the magic of art and the talent of the artists that created it. But art still lives on and encourages others to look forward.

The artist will always be the ultimate romantic - an eccentric visionary, or even a mystic at times - who will heal a broken world with the might of his work. Art is, and will always be part of everyone's lives. It may not always be obvious to everyone, but art is everywhere you look.

The importance of engaging in art can also be seen as a form of communication, allowing people to share their narratives and experiences amid lockdowns and social distancing requirements. Take a look around and you will find many recycling simple items at home, creating masterpieces using paper cutting techniques, or attempting handmade pottery or even simple origami works.

In an effort to keep the mind busy and creatively satisfied, this also works as a much-needed salve from reality, even if it is for a little bit.

While it is hard to recreate the experience of seeing artwork in person, alternative ways of having online walkthroughs/exhibitions are a step towards accessibility for all. The last year has taught us the truth of human mortality and has reiterated the fact that no one can read the future. But till there is art, there is hope.

(The writer is founder and chairperson, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. She can be reached on Instagram: @Kiran_nadar)