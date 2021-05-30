STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Look to art in these times  

The experience that one feels when stepping into a room full of art will always be irreplaceable.

Published: 30th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wear masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at the Kolkata airport

Passengers wear masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at the Kolkata airport. (File photo| PTI)

This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity. That is how civilisations heal. - Toni Morrison

As India battles the second wave of the coronavirus, the devastation is palpable.  Almost all families have been affected, either directly or indirectly. Add to this the lockdown. Emotional and intellectual therapeutic outlets are the need of the hour. Art, even today, can be a balm for troubled minds. In the midst of chaos, it allows us to be human.

In viewing and experiencing it, as well as engaging in the creation of it, art allows one to be completely lost in the beauty of a canvas and the smooth contours of a sculpture. To pause and admire the wonder of the human hand that created such beauty requires concentration and an almost meditative effort. It can calm the mind.

During this pandemic, the art world too has been affected. People are not able to engage with live art shows or visit museums. With a move to the virtual world, a sense of touch is lost. The experience that one feels when stepping into a room full of art will always be irreplaceable.

Visual beauty is a treat for the human mind, an escape to allow for calm and peace, and the occasion to get completely lost in the magic of art and the talent of the artists that created it. But art still lives on and encourages others to look forward.

The artist will always be the ultimate romantic - an eccentric visionary, or even a mystic at times - who will heal a broken world with the might of his work. Art is, and will always be part of everyone's lives. It may not always be obvious to everyone, but art is everywhere you look.

The importance of engaging in art can also be seen as a form of communication, allowing people to share their narratives and experiences amid lockdowns and social distancing requirements. Take a look around and you will find many recycling simple items at home, creating masterpieces using paper cutting techniques, or attempting handmade pottery or even simple origami works.

In an effort to keep the mind busy and creatively satisfied, this also works as a much-needed salve from reality, even if it is for a little bit.

While it is hard to recreate the experience of seeing artwork in person, alternative ways of having online walkthroughs/exhibitions are a step towards accessibility for all. The last year has taught us the truth of human mortality and has reiterated the fact that no one can read the future. But till there is art, there is hope.

KNMA official Instagram: @knmaindia

(The writer is founder and chairperson, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. She can be reached on Instagram: @Kiran_nadar)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Art work COVID19 COVID art Pandemic art
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp