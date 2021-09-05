STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Furore over Pegasus self-destructive

The Monsoon Session of Parliament was ransacked by the Opposition, calling use of Pegasus spyware an attack on their freedom and privacy.

Published: 05th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Hack, Spyware, Security

Representational image (File photo| AP)

The Monsoon Session of Parliament was ransacked by the Opposition, calling use of Pegasus spyware an attack on their freedom and privacy. Wish, they could also spare a thought for the country’s security and geographical integrity. Britishers partitioned India seven times and after Independence, we parcelled large tracts of land to China and Pakistan. That’s because we were either slaves or militarily weak and oblivious of invidious activities of our internal enemies. While it is easy to beef up defence forces and neutralise overground enemies like terrorists, insurgents and Naxalites, preventing saboteurs such as religious extremists, enemy collaborators, ideologues and social activists from working for external foes, spreading disaffection and mobilising people to defy the state, is arduous. Hence the need to secretly monitor their activities 24x7. 

Pegasus is one of several surveillance toolkits that serves this need. It has been developed by the NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm, and is designed to infiltrate devices that run on Android, Blackberry, iOS systems, using WhatsApp, iMessages, SMS and missed calls. However, to assume that everyone critical of the government’s policies is a victim of Pegasus is preposterous. Out of 135 crore Indians, if 300-odd individuals are being targeted by this spyware, there has to be some compelling reasons for this action. Usually, the need for surveillance arises when interrogation and source reports throw up names of suspects whose movements, writings, speeches and communications pose a threat to the country’s security and law and order. Subsequently, surveillance techniques are employed to verify the suspicion and prosecute delinquents, if evidence so demands. This helps to ensure that the nation remains secure and millions of Indians feel safe to pursue their aspirations, undisturbed. 

The demand for a probe in the usage of Pegasus is a non-starter. No government can afford to reveal names of suspects under surveillance, for it will alert targets to hide their network and footprints, and deny investigators the opportunity to nip their sinister plans in the bud. It is a cat and mouse game that agencies and saboteurs continuously play to cause maximum damage to the other. Besides, in a chaotic country like ours where everyone has a diametrically opposite view on every subject, obtaining approval for surveilling a suspect is impossible.

Critics have to be in the government to appreciate merit in spying over individuals unless they suffer from amnesia about their oath to the Constitution to protect national security. One also heard politicians complaining about using Pegasus for tapping their phones. It’s laughable. Pegasus is not needed to bug phones of Opposition leaders and dissidents in the ruling party. All political parties in power have been using the police to do this for ages with basic devices. 
amarbhushan@hotmail.com

Amar Bhushan ,Former special secretary, Research and Analysis Wing

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pegasus spyware case Pegasus
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp