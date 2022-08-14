Home Magazine Voices

Not parrots, it’s hawks who own the cage

ED was also a handy weapon to intimidate Shiv Sena and NCP netas with corruption charges; defections ended the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Published: 14th August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Government, pandemic handling, Governance, pandemic politics

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

An enemy in need is a friend indeed. The Enforcement Directorate’s well-publicised blitzkrieg against the Gandhis and company in the National Herald investigation has invigorated the moribund Congress. ED was also a handy weapon to intimidate Shiv Sena and NCP netas with corruption charges; defections ended the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

This week, Sonia struck back by toppling the BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar by supporting Nitish Kumar and getting Lalu Prasad to back him. Signal: “I’m down, but not out. Yet.” Sure, there are irregularities in the transfer of Herald assets, but whether the Gandhis are guilty as charged is an answer whose time has not come. Karma is a bitch; they had presided over a dark subculture of corruption undernourished by crony capitalists, obliging heads of PSUs and banks, opportunistic arms dealers, suave sadhus and shady power brokers. 

In 1983, the Gandhi materfamilias Indira declared that “corruption was a global phenomenon.” A Bombay High Court had ruled against A R Antulay, the Congress CM of Maharashtra who sold precious government-controlled cement to builders in exchange for “donations’’ to his private trust fund. Around the same time, Indira’s cousin B K Nehru, then the J&K governor, lamented that apart from politicians and ministers, the IAS, which “used at one time to be, like Caesar’s wife, wholly above suspicion”, has become financially dishonest, too.

It was the shadow of corruption in the Bofors deal that hobbled the career of Rajiv Gandhi, who brought the Congress the largest seat haul by any party in Parliament: 404 out of 514 in 1984. In death, it was Indira’s parting gift to her son and the party she had so ruthlessly controlled. But not before creating the persecution template that ruthlessly put down her antagonists—during the Emergency and thereafter, the CBI became the PM’s personal weapon to settle political vendettas. Kapil Sibal was wrong; it is no caged parrot, but a trained hawk that sits on the (velvet) glove of its master ready to pounce on recalcitrant allies and friends. Calling agencies like the ED and CBI non-partisan is like calling Tihar Jail, Club Med.

Irrespective of political affiliation, corruption is an everlasting pandemic in the Indian ecosystem. It infects all vectors from education to agriculture, from technology to sports, and from medicine to the military. There is a vast necropolis inhabited by its sleazy surrogates, who have perfected the art of concealment using a vast web of shell companies, remote routers, offshore banking systems and proxies. It is practically impossible to expose them all—the reason perhaps why ED’s conviction rate is just about 0.5 per cent.

Congress or BJP, RJD or JD, TDP or TMC, there is equality in graft. Narendra Modi’s demonetisation blizzard didn’t topple corruption’s citadels: according to RBI data, more than 99 per cent of currency notes invalidated by demonetisation returned to the banking system; of the Rs, 15.41 lakh crore, notes worth Rs 15.31 lakh crore returned. It isn’t that the ED and its crusading colleagues are wrong in targeting venal politicos; every neta has his day in court depending on the government of the day.

The terrifying calm and sense of purpose with which the current establishment decimates or arm-twists its enemies are almost biblical: the mills of Modi grind slow, but they grind exceedingly small. The National Herald case won’t be over any time soon—but when the ED’s final denouement comes closer to Election Day in 2024, how small the Gandhis would have become will depend on how much of the Congress is mincemeat or has joined the BJP to survive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ED ED raids Maha Vikas Aghadi National Herald BJP-JD(U)
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp