When despair becomes hope

Romola Butalia By

The Earth and its water bodies have from time immemorial been held sacred. Every generation held the Earth in trust for future generations. Sukhatal is a symbol of monumental anthropogenic failure, of abject despair. And of hope.

The Sukhatal Lake in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand was once a pristine natural water body with unique features, begging protection as a wetland. To serve the vested interests of the few, holding an entire region to ransom, it is mindlessly and purposefully being converted into a concretised artificial lake, in the name of ‘beautification’.

The hydrological significance of Sukhatal as a recharge zone for Naini Lake is a scientifically established fact. The underground aquifer and lake provide drinking water to Nainital, annually equivalent to the total volume of the Naini Lake, which has repeatedly reached below-minimum level since 2010. Scientists have said this is a result of encroachments and unnatural water management of Sukhatal.

The Detailed Project Report for Sukhatal, made by IIT-Roorkee, clearly states that the lake bed should not be made impermeable. Yet, an impermeable laminated geosynthetic clay liner has been recommended. Nainital is an earthquake-prone area and the relatively fragile Sukhatal lake bed could collapse under the weight of a permanent reservoir, resulting in colossal damage.

Construction of a permanent lake means that during monsoons, runoff from the Sukhatal catchment towards Naini Lake will contribute to its flooding. The overflow drains through Balia Nala, an extremely landslide-prone zone.

The trajectory of events, however, can change when civil society remains vigilant and committed. When scientists and different streams of education collaborate to bring knowledge out of the portals of academia for common good, and when media provides unbiased and intelligent journalism, it generates positive change. Then there is a shift in the mindset of apathy, hopelessness, and acceptance of criminal greed and self-interest.

When the judiciary listens to the grievances of the people, applies its mind to the problem, and displays its learning and wisdom to use the power vested in it for the protection of a nation and its people, it earns the faith and trust of a people, inspires new generations towards true learning and hope, teaches the values of dharma, courage and the interconnectedness of all life.

Citizens of Nainital wrote a letter on December 16, 2021, to the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, who took suo moto cognisance of the letter, listed the matter as a PIL, appointed an amicus curiae, and stated that a serious question needs to be answered. “Since the matter is very urgent, it shall be listed on each date of listing of PILs, as a fresh admission matter.”

In a two-judge Bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe, the marathon session at the court will be remembered verbatim by those privileged to attend. It was observed that there is no clearance, whatsoever, obtained from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority. “Clearly, the Sukhatal Lake is a wetland…The photographs show the serious environmental degradation of Sukhatal,” observed the court on November 22.

Its order states: “All further development and construction activities at Sukhatal Lake shall remain suspended.” Since demolition orders for removal of encroachment had already been passed, the District Level Development Authority, Nainital, was directed to file an affidavit, placing on record the demolition orders and disclosing what steps were taken for its implementation. “We also direct the said authority to undertake the process of removal of encroachment without any further delay. The state administration is directed to provide necessary police force for carrying out the activity of demolition of encroachment.”

In time to come, Sukhatal could remain in our collective memory as a symbol of Uttarakhand’s urgent need for environmental protection and conscious governance. It could be a beacon of hope for others striving for the protection of wetlands and water bodies.

Romola Butalia

Writer, media person, environmentalist

Twitter: @romolabutalia

The Earth and its water bodies have from time immemorial been held sacred. Every generation held the Earth in trust for future generations. Sukhatal is a symbol of monumental anthropogenic failure, of abject despair. And of hope. The Sukhatal Lake in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand was once a pristine natural water body with unique features, begging protection as a wetland. To serve the vested interests of the few, holding an entire region to ransom, it is mindlessly and purposefully being converted into a concretised artificial lake, in the name of ‘beautification’. The hydrological significance of Sukhatal as a recharge zone for Naini Lake is a scientifically established fact. The underground aquifer and lake provide drinking water to Nainital, annually equivalent to the total volume of the Naini Lake, which has repeatedly reached below-minimum level since 2010. Scientists have said this is a result of encroachments and unnatural water management of Sukhatal. The Detailed Project Report for Sukhatal, made by IIT-Roorkee, clearly states that the lake bed should not be made impermeable. Yet, an impermeable laminated geosynthetic clay liner has been recommended. Nainital is an earthquake-prone area and the relatively fragile Sukhatal lake bed could collapse under the weight of a permanent reservoir, resulting in colossal damage. Construction of a permanent lake means that during monsoons, runoff from the Sukhatal catchment towards Naini Lake will contribute to its flooding. The overflow drains through Balia Nala, an extremely landslide-prone zone. The trajectory of events, however, can change when civil society remains vigilant and committed. When scientists and different streams of education collaborate to bring knowledge out of the portals of academia for common good, and when media provides unbiased and intelligent journalism, it generates positive change. Then there is a shift in the mindset of apathy, hopelessness, and acceptance of criminal greed and self-interest. When the judiciary listens to the grievances of the people, applies its mind to the problem, and displays its learning and wisdom to use the power vested in it for the protection of a nation and its people, it earns the faith and trust of a people, inspires new generations towards true learning and hope, teaches the values of dharma, courage and the interconnectedness of all life. Citizens of Nainital wrote a letter on December 16, 2021, to the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, who took suo moto cognisance of the letter, listed the matter as a PIL, appointed an amicus curiae, and stated that a serious question needs to be answered. “Since the matter is very urgent, it shall be listed on each date of listing of PILs, as a fresh admission matter.” In a two-judge Bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe, the marathon session at the court will be remembered verbatim by those privileged to attend. It was observed that there is no clearance, whatsoever, obtained from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority. “Clearly, the Sukhatal Lake is a wetland…The photographs show the serious environmental degradation of Sukhatal,” observed the court on November 22. Its order states: “All further development and construction activities at Sukhatal Lake shall remain suspended.” Since demolition orders for removal of encroachment had already been passed, the District Level Development Authority, Nainital, was directed to file an affidavit, placing on record the demolition orders and disclosing what steps were taken for its implementation. “We also direct the said authority to undertake the process of removal of encroachment without any further delay. The state administration is directed to provide necessary police force for carrying out the activity of demolition of encroachment.” In time to come, Sukhatal could remain in our collective memory as a symbol of Uttarakhand’s urgent need for environmental protection and conscious governance. It could be a beacon of hope for others striving for the protection of wetlands and water bodies. Romola Butalia Writer, media person, environmentalist Twitter: @romolabutalia