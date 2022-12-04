Home Magazine Voices

When despair becomes hope

The Sukhatal Lake in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand was once a pristine natural water body with unique features, begging protection as a wetland.

Published: 04th December 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Nainital lake

A view of Nainital lake (Photo| Special Arrangement)

The Earth and its water bodies have from time immemorial been held sacred. Every generation held the Earth in trust for future generations. Sukhatal is a symbol of monumental anthropogenic failure, of abject despair. And of hope.

The Sukhatal Lake in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand was once a pristine natural water body with unique features, begging protection as a wetland. To serve the vested interests of the few, holding an entire region to ransom, it is mindlessly and purposefully being converted into a concretised artificial lake, in the name of ‘beautification’.

The hydrological significance of Sukhatal as a recharge zone for Naini Lake is a scientifically established fact. The underground aquifer and lake provide drinking water to Nainital, annually equivalent to the total volume of the Naini Lake, which has repeatedly reached below-minimum level since 2010. Scientists have said this is a result of encroachments and unnatural water management of Sukhatal. 

The Detailed Project Report for Sukhatal, made by IIT-Roorkee, clearly states that the lake bed should not be made impermeable. Yet, an impermeable laminated geosynthetic clay liner has been recommended. Nainital is an earthquake-prone area and the relatively fragile Sukhatal lake bed could collapse under the weight of a permanent reservoir, resulting in colossal damage.

Construction of a permanent lake means that during monsoons, runoff from the Sukhatal catchment towards Naini Lake will contribute to its flooding. The overflow drains through Balia Nala, an extremely landslide-prone zone. 

The trajectory of events, however, can change when civil society remains vigilant and committed. When scientists and different streams of education collaborate to bring knowledge out of the portals of academia for common good, and when media provides unbiased and intelligent journalism, it generates positive change. Then there is a shift in the mindset of apathy, hopelessness, and acceptance of criminal greed and self-interest.

When the judiciary listens to the grievances of the people, applies its mind to the problem, and displays its learning and wisdom to use the power vested in it for the protection of a nation and its people, it earns the faith and trust of a people, inspires new generations towards true learning and hope, teaches the values of dharma, courage and the interconnectedness of all life.

Citizens of Nainital wrote a letter on December 16, 2021, to the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, who took suo moto cognisance of the letter, listed the matter as a PIL, appointed an amicus curiae, and stated that a serious question needs to be answered. “Since the matter is very urgent, it shall be listed on each date of listing of PILs, as a fresh admission matter.” 

In a two-judge Bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe, the marathon session at the court will be remembered verbatim by those privileged to attend. It was observed that there is no clearance, whatsoever, obtained from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority. “Clearly, the Sukhatal Lake is a wetland…The photographs show the serious environmental degradation of Sukhatal,” observed the court on November 22.

Its order states: “All further development and construction activities at Sukhatal Lake shall remain suspended.” Since demolition orders for removal of encroachment had already been passed, the District Level Development Authority, Nainital, was directed to file an affidavit, placing on record the demolition orders and disclosing what steps were taken for its implementation. “We also direct the said authority to undertake the process of removal of encroachment without any further delay. The state administration is directed to provide necessary police force for carrying out the activity of demolition of encroachment.”

In time to come, Sukhatal could remain in our collective memory as a symbol of Uttarakhand’s urgent need for environmental protection and conscious governance. It could be a beacon of hope for others striving for the protection of wetlands and water bodies.      

Romola Butalia

Writer, media person, environmentalist

Twitter: @romolabutalia

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Romola Butalia Sukhatal Lake Uttarakhand
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp