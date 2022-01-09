STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Beyond Revelation and Reason: Need to reflect on a new global consciousness suitable for the times to come

Religious tyrants, revelation radicals, adherents of binding, blinding, theological codes, often feel out of place in the modern world.

Published: 09th January 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Religious tyrants, revelation radicals, adherents of binding, blinding, theological codes, often feel out of place in the modern world. They routinely misuse the very laws of liberal democracies to mount counter-systemic attacks against critics, even killing those they disagree with. 1 Even if they seem more closely associated with one faith tradition or another, they are not confined to any particular religion or part of the world. Religious fundamentalism and bigotry, of one sort or another, continue to scourge our world, producing cognitive disasters, even aggression and violence. 

But reason, turning into monstrous myth or organised atrocity, has scarcely fared better. Its very orderliness, industrial efficiency and scale are indicative of its derangement. Our uncivil cultural and narrative wars, supposedly in the name of a variety of good causes such as justice, equality, and, yes, climate change, too display dangerous degrees of irrationality and intolerance. 

In 1944, towards the end of the devastating World War II and appalling Holocaust, Max Horkheimer and Theodor W Adorno, passed the dire decree of  “the self-destruction of enlightenment.” In their Preface to their epochal Dialectic of Enlightenment2, they warned of the regression of reason that threatened the world: “Myth is already enlightenment, and enlightenment reverts to mythology. Yet the wholly enlightened earth is radiant with triumphant calamity” (xviii). 

For, as they argue, “The Concept of Enlightenment,” has at its very heart “the very principle of corrosive rationality” (4). The Enlightenment project cannot escape it. A shocking dénouement follows: “Enlightenment is totalitarian.” In other words, rationality of the modern, instrumentalist, post-enlightenment age is, at best, a god with clay feet, at worst a hideous monster. 

That is why it is imperative to reflect on how a new global consciousness suitable for the times to come into being. For starters, it will have to resist the corruptions of both revelation and reason, to steer clear of the mass hysteria and histrionics of the narrative wars of the left and right, to think beyond the straitjacket and self-interest of nation-states, to break out beyond disciplinary silos policed by specialist gatekeepers.

(Views are personal)

Twitter: @makrandparanspe

1 The fatwa against Salman Rushdie and the several deaths associated with it, Bangladeshi feminist Taslima Nasrin being hounded out of her country in 1994 and later from India, Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s forced departure from the Netherlands after the killing of producer-director Theodoor “Theo” van Gogh, the hideous murders of Charlie Hedbo staffers and guests on January 7, 2015, and so on.

2 Max Horkheimer and Theodor W Adorno, Dialectic of Enlightenment: Philosophical Fragments, ed. Gunzelin Schmid Noerr, tr. Edmund Jephcott (Stanford: Stanford University Press, 2002).

Makarand R Paranjape

Professor of English at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Religious fundamentalism Justice Equality Max Horkheimer Theodor W Adorno Enlightenment Rationality
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp