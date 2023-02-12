Home Magazine Voices

Rethink to recycle and reuse

The resulting mountain is an unimaginable risk of self-starting fires, fumes that choke and cause disease, wastes that can flow into the waters surrounding it.

Published: 12th February 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Thinking

For representational purposes

Chances are you have not read Saumya Roy’s book, Mountain Tales: Love and Loss in the Municipality of Castaway Belongings. Not surprising. Because it’s not an easy book to read.

In short, it is the human story of the invisible people who live off the mountain of debris and refuse that stands, in this case, on the outskirts of Mumbai city. A dumping ground that was started in the British days, but continued to grow, and today stands many stories tall; a mountain of stinking, inflammable discards, that includes everything we throw away in our ‘buy, use and throw lifestyle’. It’s a sad story, pieced together by Roy over 10 years of research. But it holds a lesson for all of us.

What the book does, is make one rethink our use-and-throw ways. Imagine every plastic bag, spoon, wrapper, every carton, tin, battery, shoe, every mask, syringe, tubelight, bulb, every discarded wire, phone, multiplied by the number of people who throng a city being added daily to the pile. This is not true just about Mumbai, but every city in the world.

Add to it the waste from vegetable, flower and fruit markets, and our own homes, dead animals that no one disposes of safely, stuff from butcher shops and tanneries…the list goes on. The resulting mountain is an unimaginable risk of self-starting fires, fumes that choke and cause disease, and wastes that can flow into the waters surrounding it.

It’s a warning. A book that should be on every government official’s table; that the environment ministry should look at to understand what steps could be taken to effect a change in the packaging of goods, in the curbing of disposable cups, glasses, plates, trays, bags and more.

ALSO READ | Plastic fantastic: Decorate home with old PET bottles and save environment

Small changes make a big difference. Airlines that serve food in trays rather than paper boxes do the environment a service. Every time we wash a plastic spoon and decide to reuse it, we do the same. There’s much hoo-haa about India hosting the G20 meetings.

City after city puts up posters crowing about our achievement. Do we give a thought to what happens to the posters once they are taken down? Or the trail of paper cups that follow a rally?

Let’s rethink our lives. The powers-that-be might grind slowly to bring change, but if each one of us finds ways to recycle and reuse, and create circles of influence, it would be our personal G20 victory, indeed.  

Sathya Saran

Author & Consulting Editor, Penguin Random House

saran.sathya@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rethink recycle reuse
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp