Plastic fantastic: Decorate home with old PET bottles and save environment

Check out some easy ideas to reuse bottles used to package drinking water.

Bird feeder made up of plastic bottles

Did you know that bottles used to package drinking water take over 1,000 years to decompose and, if incinerated, produce toxic fumes? While repurposing plastic bottles is an excellent habit to get into to save the environment, you’ll be surprised at how many opportunities for reuse there really are, once you start looking. Well, we looked and came up with some easy ideas to inspire you.

Hanging planter

This is by far the easiest to do. Take any old detergent or vegetable oil bottle, even a damaged one will do. Fill it up with soil and put in any plant or flower you wish. Then, pierce some holes for a string and simply hang it up. Just remember to drill a hole or two at the base as well for water to pass through.

Bird feeder 

If you live in an area that has many birds, a strategically placed recycled bird feeder will allow you to
get a close view. Taking just a little time and even lesser money, you can make one out of a plastic bottle. Drill a few holes to insert some wooden spoons or pencils, fill up the bottle with bird feed and just hang it ready for the feathered friends to feast on.

Wall - mounted planters 

Wall - mounted planters 

For this, you will need to drop by a scrap dealer to pick up lots of empty cold-drink bottles. Then, cut them open from the middle and fill them up with soil to transform them into planters for growing small leafy vegetables and herbs. You will need a strong metallic wire to string them up and then hang them in neat rows for the best effect.

Jewellery stand 

You will need to visit a craft supplies store for this one. Cut out the bases of big plastic bottles to make them into receptacles to store your everyday bauble. They will need to be fitted onto a slim steel pipe with the last bottle turned upside down to form a firm, flat base. Ideal for a teenager’s room, who will love the quirkiness of such containers.

Pencil stands

It would be a good idea to look for slightly thicker bottles for this one. Then, you can cut them into
any shape you like, paint them in any colour or pattern you wish, and voila, you have a pen and pencil stand for your kids to use. Also, you can make vases the same way or cutlery holders for your kitchen or toothbrush holders for your bathroom. Really, just about anything once you put your mind to it.

